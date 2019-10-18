ROCK ISLAND — Special teams were special for the Rock Island Rocks as they beat Quincy 35-19 Friday at Almquist Field.
Two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the third quarter staved off a pair of Quincy touchdown passes.
The victory moved Rock Island to 6-2, 5-1 in the league and secured a playoff berth. Quincy dropped to 4-4, 3-3.
A late Davion Wilson rushing TD gave the Rocks some breathing room in the Western Big 6 Conference battle.
The Blue Devils got started quickly with Adonte Crider going 37 yards up the middle on Quincy's first offensive play. Crider continued into the red zone. RI had two potential interceptions go through their hands before QHS back-up quarterback Blaine Wilson hit Drake Tournear for a 6-yard TD.
Rock Island threw an interception on the next possession, but the defense stymied the Devils and junior Devin Swift took over under center for the Rocks. Swift completed four straight passes including a 34-yard scoring strike to Perry Slater.
On the play Quincy had three defenders to the left side of the formation with three RI receivers and both Quincy linebackers were within two yards of the line of scrimmage. That left Slater one-on-one in press coverage with two-third of the field open. Slater beat his man and Swift made a perfect throw.
You have free articles remaining.
Quincy drove back to Rock Island's 15 before Victor Guzman tipped a Wilson pass and M.J. Stern intercepted it, one of three Quincy turnovers in the half.
Swift went to work and buying some time he lofted a long pass to JáKye Hill near the goalline and Hill outreached the Quincy defender to grab the pass and fall into the end zone.
Quincy starting quarterback Lucas Reis, the Western Big 6's leading passer, took over in the second half and he got things going in a hurry. Reis completed his first four passes and hit his favorite target for a score. Darrell Woodson, who blocked two field goals last week, blocked the extra point.
Quincy, trying to keep Rock Island's dangerous kick return group controlled kicked short but Slater, the usual deep returner, came up and grabbed the ball and went 65 yards for a score.
Reis came right back with another drive, hitting all five of his passes, including a circus catch by Tournear, who tipped the ball to himself for a 35-yard TD grab.
This time Quincy kicked deep and Hill bobbled it at the 3, then found a huge opening to his left and he raced 97 yards for another special teams score to put the Rocks up 28-19.
Quincy drove again but this time the defense stepped up and force a field goal try that was way off the mark.