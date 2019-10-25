Prep football
Mercer County 40, Mid-County 12: Seth Speaker started a second-half explosion with a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play after intermission to snap a 12-all halftime tie. Mercer County, which secured a playoff berth at 6-3, didn’t allow a score in the second half, surrendering only three yards total offense after intermission. Raven Guiterrez put the game away with a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 10:22 remaining. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Lucas was 8-for-10 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown to pilot the top offensive performance of the season for the Golden Eagles, who finished with 449 yards of total offense.
Rockridge 47, Peru St. Bede 26: Rockridge quarterback Brayden Deem had four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the Rockets' beat down at St. Bede. Deem connected twice with Cole Rusk for a pair of first-half touchdowns. A Niko Zarlatanes 5-yard touchdown opened scoring for the Rockets, who led 20-11 at halftime. The Rockets found the endzone four more times, including a 11-yard rush from Deem and a Nate Henry 58-yard touchdown reception from Deem. The Rockets finish their season at 4-5.
Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley 13: David Arney scored two touchdowns for the Rams in their blowout win over the Storm. Arney had a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 4:29 left in the first quarter and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Ditto with 10:27 left in the second quarter. Colton Reiman also had two touchdowns for Riverdale with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run with :59 seconds left in the first half. The Rams finish the season at 4-5.
Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12: The Titans rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to finish the season 4-5. Sherrard (1-8) got a go-ahead touchdown run from Josh Bynum. Rashaun King rushed for the win-sealing score for Monmouth-Roseville.
United 7, Biggsville West Central 6: The Red Storm (2-7) pulled the upset in the regular-season finale, costing Coach Jason Kirby's Heat (4-5) a shot at its first playoff appearance since 2012.
Princeton 49, Erie-Prophetstown 7: The state's seventh-ranked Class 3A club took care of business in the regular-season finale to clinch an outright Three Rivers Mississippi title. E-P finishes the season 2-7; Princeton (8-1) awaits tonight's playoff pairings.
Princeville 44, Ridgewood 14: Despite falling, the Spartans (6-3) already know they're postseason-bound along with Princeville (7-2).