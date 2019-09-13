Prep football
Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 7: Tucker Miller rushed for 3 touchdowns, and caught another score, in another dominating victory for the state-ranked Titans. Coltin Quagliano threw for 3 more TDs, 2 of them to Juliam Samuels. Ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, A-W (3-0) is averaging 44 points per game.
Mercer County 22, Stark County 0: The Golden Eagles pitched their first defensive shutout since last Oct. 5 at United, blanking a fellow traditional Lincoln Trail Conference power to improve to 2-1. MerCo rushed for all 3 touchdowns, 2 in the second half, including one by Seth Speaker in the third quarter to provide some breathing room.
Ridgewood 22, Mid-County 14: The Spartans, who just missed the playoffs last fall at 5-4, improved to 3-0 by winning their Lincoln Trail Conference opener over the Cougars (1-2).
Fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6: Kyler Pessman rushed for 3 first-half touchdowns, and the Steamers rolled over the Storm, rushing for 416 yards in all. BV (0-3) managed only 92 yards of total offense in the Three Rivers Rock opener. Connor Bennett also had one TD each passing and rushing as Fulton scored 54 unanswered points following the Storm's game-opening score. Fulton (2-1) led 47-6 at halftime.