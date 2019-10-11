Annawan-Wethersfield 40, Mid-County 0: The Titans defenese pitched their second straight shutout, and third of the season to help keep the Lincoln Trail Conference leaders perfect at 7-0 (5-0 league). State-ranked A-W led 40-0 at halftime with four different rushers accounting for touchdowns. Quarterback Coltin Quagliano both ran and passed for a score for the Titans, who are ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A state rankings from the Illinois Associated Press.
Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20: The Rockets kept alive their playoff hopes by snapping a four-game losing streak. Brayden Deem passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another score for Rockridge (3-4, 1-4 Three Rivers Rock). Niko Zarlantes also ran for a pair of TDs against winless Bureau Valley (0-7, 0-4).
Princeton 49, Kewanee 7: Ronde Worrels rushed for 199 yards and four touchdowns to lead the state's ninth-ranked Class 3A club in the battle of Three Rivers Mississippi leaders. After the first of three Kewanee fumbles, Worrels broke the Tigers first offensive play 87 yards for the first score. Princeton took a 28-7 halftime lead in the 121st meeting of one of Illinois' oldest football rivalries before Worrels also scored twice in a three-TD third quarter. Kewanee (4-3, 3-1) visits Sherrard next weekend in hopes of becoming playoff eligible.
Biggsville West Central 18, Ridgewood 8: The Spartans (5-2, 3-2) suffered a second straight Lincoln Trail Conference setback, this one on the road at West Central (4-3, 2-3).
Spring Valley Hall 35, Sherrard 0: The Tigers were limited to less than 100 yards total offense in suffering their first shutout since last season's finale. Marshall Walk and Austin Heinecke each rushed for a pair of scores for Hall (5-2), which remained in the Three Rivers Mississippi title race at 4-1. Sherrard (1-6, 1-3) hosts Kewanee next weekend.
Monmouth-Roseville 20, Peru St. Bede 0: The Titans (3-4, 2-2) remained in playoff contention with the Three Rivers Mississippi victory. The shutout was the second this season for winless St. Bede (0-7, 0-5).