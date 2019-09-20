Prep football
Princeton 44, Orion 0: The state's seventh-ranked Class 2A club was overwhelmed on the road by a 3A team receiving votes outside of the Top 10. The shutout was the first for Orion (3-1) since Aug. 31, 2012 in a 47-0 whitewash by Alleman. Ronde Worrels rushed for four touchdowns to lead Princeton (3-1).
Riverdale 34, Rockridge 33: The 10th-rated team in 2A was shocked at home, too. David Arney scored three times, twice on the ground, as the Rams overcame a 13-0 first-half deficit. Colton Reiman also rushed for a pair of third-quarter scores for Riverdale (2-2), which held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback by Rockridge (2-2). The Rockets got late touchdowns from Payton Lock (19-yard run) and Nate Henry (11-yard pass), but a game-tying point-after kick was blocked with 66 seconds remaining. Brayden Deem finished with three TD passes and another TD rushing for Rockridge.
Morrison 24, Fulton 0: The Mustangs improved to 4-0 for the first time since winning a state title in 2009, blanking their rivals and winning the Wooden Shoe travelling trophy for the first time in six years. Hunter Newman rushed for a pair of first-quarter scores for Morrison, which is receiving votes outside of the Top 10 in Class 1A. Riley Wilkens added a ground TD in the third quarter for the Mustangs, who have surrendered only 16 points all season.
Prep boys' soccer
Indian State Cup: Chan Nwal and Ram Thang each scored twice and assisted on another goal, and the Panthers (5-4) overwhelmed Rockford Auburn, 7-0 in Rockton Hononegah's annual invite. UT, which led 5-0 at intermission, also got goals from Marcos Rojas, Bayan Alabani and Marcos Vasquez.
You have free articles remaining.
Prep girls' tennis
Moline 6, Dunlap 3: Monika Birski, Sarah Gustafson and Kiyora Daniels each logged singles victories, plus played a part in doubles wins for the Maroons. Birski and Daniels teamed together on the victorious No. 3 doubles tandem.
QC college volleyball
Augusatna wins thriller: Grace Bialoblok had 21 kills to lead the Vikings past Cornell. 27-25, 24-26, 27-25, 20-25, 15-6. Olivia Doak had 46 assists, 10 digs and 7 aces for Augie (6-7).