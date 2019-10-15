Annawan-Wethersfield and Morrison both moved up a spot in this week's state football rankings from the Illinois Associated Press.
In the Class 1A poll of sportswriters and broadcasters statewide, the local squads took advantage of a decisive loss by No. 2 Forreston in last weekend's conference clash with No. 1 rival Lena-Winslow.
A-W (6-0) ticked up to No. 3 Tuesday in the state's smallest enrollment class, and Morrison (6-0) followed suit to No. 4. Both won by shutout last Friday — 40-0 for A-W at Mid-County, and 26-0 for Morrison at Erie-Prophetstown.
Besides Lena-Winslow (7-0), the local duo also trail No. 2 Moweaqua Central A&M (7-0) in the 1A voting. Defending state champ Forreston (6-1) fell to No. 6 with the loss.
Fulton (5-2) and Princeville (6-1) also are receiving votes outside of the Top 10 in 1A. Fulton topped Riverdale, 36-12 last weekend.
Orion (4-3) and Rockridge (3-4) disappeared from the others' receiving votes category in 2A, though.
Orion fell 28-6 last weekend at 2A No. 7 Sterling Newman (6-1) in a Three Rivers Rock showdown.
Rockridge slipped despite a 36-20 decision over winless Bureau Valley.
Also ranked from local conferences are Sterling (No. 2 in 5A) and Princeton (No. 9 in 3A).
The top teams statewide all remained the same from last week.
Earning unanimous status Tuesday were East St. Louis (5A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A).
Other No. 1's include Fieldcrest (2A), Wilmington (3A), Elmhurst IC Catholic (4A), Chatham Glenwood (6A), Chicago Mount Carmel (7A).
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline participates in the weekly nominating and voting process.