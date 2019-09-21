ROCK ISLAND — With big plays, the Alleman Pioneers football team shocked the Western Big 6 Conference on Friday night.
The Pioneers pulled off a 31-28 victory over the Moline Maroons in a game at Augustana's Lindberg Stadium that was delayed by lightning in the second half.
Nate Sheets scored on a 2-yard run with 1:56 left in regulation and Sean O’Hern added the point-after kick to cap the improbable victory after the Maroons had scored twice in the fourth on two 40-plus yard plays to take a lead.
Alleman came into the game with an 0-3, 0-1 Big 6 mark. Moline (2-1) shared the league lead at 1-0.
For the two-time defending Big 6 champ Maroons, it was their first league loss after rattling off 11 straight victories. Ironically, it was the Pioneers who last beat them — in the final game of the 2016 Big 6 season, a 35-20 decision. It was also the first Big 6 loss for third-year Moline coach Mike Morrissey.
Zach Carpita shared time at quarterback with Alec Ponder, but it was Carpita who made two huge throws that found Killian Ahern for a pair of touchdowns. Carpita connected with Ahern in the first quarter for a 70-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-all with 6:19 left in that frame. Carpita later hit Ahern with another long pass for a 76-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers up 24-14 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Carpita knew people were doubting the team coming into the matchup, but was optimistic going into the game.
“We believed all week that we could do it,” said Carpita, who missed last week's loss to Sterling when he was in the concussion protocol. “We all believed in each other and just made it happen.”
Nate Sheets was the Pioneers’ workhorse in the game. The senior rushed 28 times for 37 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards. Sheets is content with whatever role Alleman coach Todd Depooter gives him.
“Everyone did their jobs tonight, and I was just doing mine,” Sheets said. “I told myself that however many touches I have to have, I’ll do it. Just great chemistry for the team tonight.”
Depoorter said that the team’s confidence actually came from last week’s 34-6 loss at Sterling when the Pioneers played without their top two QBs.
“We took a big step last week against Sterling and improved on that in this game,” Depoorter said. “Our defense was solid, but our offense really shined tonight. The entire group took a big leap forward.”
“This conference is so tough and balanced, week in and week out,” Depoorter said. “There are different threats depending on who you play and we’ll have to adjust for our next opponent.”
Moline’s Aboubacar Barry exited the game following the first drive with a left foot injury and did not return to the game. The Maroons missed his production on the ground, rushing for only 113 yards in 37 carries and 236 total yards for the game.
Moline came into the game without two key players, as running back Kaeden Dreifurst and lineman Coby Underwood both did not dress for the game. In last week's victory over Rock Island, Barry and Dreifurst combined for over 431 yards rushing and five TDs.
While the missing players hurt the Maroons, Morrissey gave credit to Alleman, which had 218 passing yards.
“Guys missing is no excuse,” Morrissey said. “Alleman was just the better team tonight. They out-played us, they out-coached us, and they had an impressive win.”
Penalties hurt Moline, with three 15-yard penalties in the second half either extending drives for Alleman or hurting the Maroons' own offensive production.
“We’ve hurt ourselves with penalties all season,” said Morrissey after his club was flagged six times for 70 yards. “We have to shore things up on both sides of the ball to be able to win again.”
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter