Today: A berth in the Class 1A state football finals is at stake this afternoon as No. 1 Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0) welcomes No. 2 Lena-Winslow (12-0) to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium in Kewanee for today's 1A semifinals. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The postseason road: After a 52-0 first-round win over Lewistown, the postseason road has been tougher for A-W, which had to rally from a pair of second-half deficits to top reigning 1A state champion Forreston 30-26 in the second round. The Titans then overcame a one-point halftime deficit last week to upend Morrison 20-13 in the quarterfinal round.
By contrast, Lena-Winslow has dominated its three playoff foess, beating Aurora Christian (46-8), Orangeville (52-8) and previously unbeaten Freeport Aquin (52-20 in a game it led 52-7 going into the fourth quarter).
Semifinal histories: This is the A-W co-op's third trip to the Final Four, its first in 1A. The Titans reached the 2A semifinals in 2015, losing 20-12 to Downs Tri-Valley. They returned to the Final Four a year later, falling 34-7 to Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Prior to the 2008 co-op, Annawan reached the 1A Final Four in 1986 (20-0 loss to Freeport Aquin) and 1990 (28-6 loss to Sterling Newman).
Wethersfield first reached the 1A semis 1982, losing 19-14 to Walnut. In 1992, the Flying Geese reached the Final Four and fell 28-8 to Poplar Grove North Boone. After winning the 2001 1A state championship, the Geese returned to the semis in '02, losing 45-22 to South Beloit.
Prior to its first Final Four appearance in 2009, when it lost 27-20 to Lexington, Lena-Winslow had never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. Since '09, the Panthers have won state titles in 2010, '13 and '17, and reached the semis last fall, losing 34-28 to Northwest Upstate Illini rival Forreston.
Panthers to watch: Leading a ground game that has generated 4,482 yards is senior fullback Sean Ormiston (174 carries, 1,672 yards, 21 TDs). Classmate Isaiah Bruce has 792 yards and 13 TDs, followed by sophomore Marey Roby (678 yards, nine TDs) and junior Jack Setterstrom (547 yards, six TDs). Sophomore QB Luke Benson has thrown for 872 yards and 15 TDs.
All-state department: Each team was well-represented on the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's Class 1A All-State team, with A-W senior linebacker Drake VanHyfte and Le-Win seniors Bruce and Ormiston both earning first-team honors. ... A-W junior QB Coltin Quagliano and Le-Win junior lineman Gennings Dunker were both honorable mention.
A-W coach Logan Willits: "They've been the No. 1 ranked team in the state all year, so we feel lucky and blessed to get them at home; it's a huge advantage for us. Every little advantage we can pick up, no matter who big or how small, will help us. Le-Win will be a challenge for us, but playing Forreston and Morrison the last two weeks has prepared us for this moment."
Le-Win coach Ric Arand: "A-W is a very dynamic team as far as being capable of running and throwing the ball, both with great success. Their offensive and defensive lines, plus an all-state linebacker (VanHyfte) make them a difficult matchup for us. Hopefully we can eliminate turnovers and get a couple going our way, and keep the game close into the fourth quarter."
Up next: Today's winner advances to Friday's 10 a.m. state final at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb to face either No. 6 Athens (10-2) or No. 1 Moweaqua Central A&M (12-0).
— Terry Duckett, tduckett@qconline.com