QUINCY — A great start to Friday's Western Big 6 Conference clash at Flinn Stadium turned out to be not so special for the Geneseo Maple Leafs.
More issues on special teams helped turn the tide as the Maple Leafs dropped their third straight game, a 33-15 decision to the hosting Quincy Blue Devils, who enjoyed the homecoming victory.
By the end of the first quarter, the Maple Leafs (3-3, 1-3 WB6) had a 9-0 lead over the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1 WB6). However, before halftime the script had flipped in a big way.
With 10:49 left in the second quarter, Scott Sprick caught a touchdown pass from Lucas Reis and after the kick by Drake Tournear the Blue Devils trailed 9-7.
Just one minute later, Geneseo had a high snap on a punt and the Blue Devils took advantage with a Reis 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-9 and give QHS its first lead going into halftime.
QHS coach Rick Little thought his defense showed out.
"We came back from the 9-0 deficit but I thought the defense really put us in the best position early on," he said. "I thought they played well the whole game."
Adonte' Crider stormed through the middle of the Maple Leafs' defense with 9:02 left in the third quarter to score a 3-yard touchdown and give the Blue Devils a 20-9 lead. It was Crider's first action since being sidelined in the first quarter of the Blue Devils' last home game against Galesburg in Week 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Geneseo took over the game for the rest of the third quarter when the Leafs started a nine-minute touchdown drive. The Maple Leafs had fourth down with 3:49 left on the clock at their 26 yard line when the Blue Devils committed an offsides penalty to give Geneseo another chance. Bruce Moore ran into the end zone with 36 seconds left in the third to make the score 20-15.
"We're not as athletic as any of the teams we play so we try to shorten the game up as much as we can, that's what works for us. Our offense has to be our best defense," Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen said.
At the top of the fourth quarter, Crider scored on a 90-yard touchdown pass from Reis, putting the Blue Devils up 26-15 and firmly handing QHS the momentum.
"The big Adonte Crider play gave us the lead and kept the lead so we've been really proud of the offense for being able to make those big plays," Little said.
The QHS defense stayed true when defensive back Jack Rupert intercepted the Maple Leaf's throw and ran for an 85-yard score to seal the deal.
"I just played my normal defense and hoped for the best which was to get that ball and score a touchdown," Rupet said. "We all stuck together as a team and fought hard to get that victory."
It was a decision that kept the Maple Leafs spinning their wheels and looking for traction in league play.
"We've lost the last three and every week we have played hard," Johnsen said. "I thought our kids played hard, our character is good in tough times, we don't have personal fouls or lose our composure, we keep playing and I am really proud of them because it's tough."