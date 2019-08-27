KEWANEE — Brad Swanson is preaching process in his first year as the Kewanee head football coach.
Swanson joins the Boilermakers after over a decade at Galesburg, where the 2002 Stark County grad served as softball coach for nine years and defensive line coach last season.
Swanson, a 2006 graduate of Monmouth College that played linebacker and defensive line, said the Boilermakers have talent and athleticism at the skill spots and will be big up front.
“Tthe guys are really buying in to the stuff that we’re talking about,” Swanson said. “I always harp on the process more than the result, and we’re starting to do things a lot better and the right way.”
Kewanee finished 2-7 last season and settled for a share of sixth at 1-5 in the Three Rivers Mississippi. Swanson follows coach Tyler Nichols, who resigned last year to take a job in the Princeton school district. Kewanee went 2-7 in each of his last two years, and Nichols finished 37-49 with three trips to the playoffs in nine years as coach
Swanson’s assistant varsity coaches include former Moline standout Stephen McGough (QBs & DBs), Cody Butler (DC), and Jeff Little (DL). Frosh/soph coaches are Vinny Miles (DC), Courtney Conley (RBs & DBs), and Nick Christakos (LBs & receivers).
One of Kewanee’s skill guys to watch figures to be basketball standout and senior Kavon Russell, who will provide an athletic 6-foot-3 target at wide receiver.
“We are going to find ways to get him the football, either running, receiving, or throwing,” said Swanson, 35, who teaches physical education at Kewanee.
Swanson also said lineman Xavier Crowe, a captain along with Russell, should be a "monster" on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore Will Bruno has the early nod in the QB competition according to Swanson.
He said overall depth may be a challenge, but the team should be able to compete each week and Swanson said he won’t define his season on wins and losses. He said he will run a flexible pro-style offense, a twist on a hybrid of what he learned at Monmouth College and Galesburg.
“If we are playing good football, penalty-free football, playing hard all the time, that will be a successful season,” Swanson said.
Five of Kewanee’s nine games are against playoff teams, including consecutive meetings with Orion, Sterling Newman, and Monmouth-Roseville following Riverdale in Week 1.
“The (TRAC) is a very strong conference,” Swanson said. “You compete in the conference, you can compete at the state level.”