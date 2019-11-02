Hosting a playoff football game for the first time in 20 years, Kewanee wanted to make it a moment well worth remembering.
Taking on No. 9 Chicago Agricultural Science Saturday afternoon at KHS Stadium, the Boilermakers quickly left no doubt as they earned their first postseason victory since that memorable 1999 campaign.
Opening with three first-quarter touchdowns, eighth-seeded Kewanee held the Cyclones to 66 total yards as it rolled to a decisive 50-0 victory in a Class 4A opening-round matchup.
Saturday's victory is the first playoff win for the Boilermakers (7-3) since they edged Woodstock Marian 7-0 in the second round of 1999's 3A playoffs. Prior to Saturday, Kewanee had dropped five straight postseason games.
Kewanee will hit the road for next weekend's second round to take on top-seeded Coal City after the Coalers rolled past Chicago Phoenix 49-0.
The Boilers needed less than three minutes to record their first points when sophomore running back Josh Nimrick found the end zone from 4-yards out. The first of Santos Contreras' six PAT kicks had the hosts up 7-0.
At the midway point of the first period, Kewanee made it 15-0 when junior Tayvian Taylor scored from 3-yards out and Kavon Russell ran in the two-point conversion. A short time later, Nimrick's second TD run made it 22-0.
Taylor, a 1,000-yard rusher during the regular season, finished with 59 yards on six carries, while Keyontiss Patterson, who split snaps with Will Bruno at quarterback, had 70 yards on four totes.
The Boilermakers tacked on two more scores to build a 36-0 halftime lead, both on big plays. Tristan Parks returned a punt 55 yards to paydirt, and Patterson tore off a 54-yard touchdown run.
In the third period, Russell hooked up with Nimrick on a 15-yard TD pass and Parks scooped up an Ag Science fumble at the two-yard line and went in for the final score of the day.