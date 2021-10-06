Kewanee looks to close in on first conference title since 1993

"Hall knocked us down a notch, so now we've got to put on our hard hats and get ready for this week."

This week brings another key conference showdown for the Boilermakers, who moved up three spots to No. 5 in this week's Associated Press Class 4A state rankings.

Just like Princeton two weeks ago, KHS Stadium will be the scene for the Boilers' showdown with first-year Three Rivers member Mendota. The Trojans come in a 5-1, and at 2-1 are tied for third with 1A seventh-ranked Peru St. Bede (5-1) in the TRAC East.

"I knew they had a good sophomore class in 2019, so we figured they were going to have a good team this year," Swanson said. "They're an old rival of ours from the NCIC, so it's going to be fun. It's going to be a competitive, physical game."

Speaking of the now-defunct North Central Illinois Conference, Kewanee was one of its members when it won its last conference football crown back in the aforementioned fall of '93, taking first in the Southwest Division.

With a win Friday night, the Boilers would clinch at least a share of the TRAC East title, and with wins over St. Bede and Princeton already in their pocket, would effectively secure the league's automatic playoff berth.

"Getting the playoffs was one of our goals, and being conference champs is on our list of goals," Swanson said. "We win the next couple of games, and we can check some more boxes. We just have to keep getting after it and take care of business."

