Kewanee looks to close in on first conference title since 1993

KEWANEE — With the 2021 Illinois high school football regular season two-thirds done, one area team still stands among the ranks of the undefeated.
For the Kewanee Boilermakers, though, the road to 6-0 and their best start in almost 30 years nearly hit a speed bump last Friday night.
Taking on Three Rivers East Division rival Spring Valley Hall, the Boilermakers found themselves staring at a two-point halftime deficit on the road. Two second-half touchdowns enabled them to hold off a late Red Devils' rally and prevail 24-22.
With that game coming the week after dominating Princeton 49-21 in a battle of unbeaten conference powers, last Friday almost became the proverbial "trap" game for the Boilers.
"I'm not saying we were flat last Friday," Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said. "Hall's a good team, and they gave it to us good. It was the first time we had to play for all four quarters in order to get the win."
Leading the TRAC East at 4-0 and assured of a place in the postseason, Kewanee had outscored its opposition 219-83 in its first five wins.
"We have a lot of things to correct, and the guys will be ready to roll (this week)," Swanson said. "It can be difficult to convince 16- and 17-year old kids; they look at Hall being 1-4 and us being 5-0, and we were on a high after beating Princeton.
"Hall knocked us down a notch, so now we've got to put on our hard hats and get ready for this week."
This week brings another key conference showdown for the Boilermakers, who moved up three spots to No. 5 in this week's Associated Press Class 4A state rankings.
Just like Princeton two weeks ago, KHS Stadium will be the scene for the Boilers' showdown with first-year Three Rivers member Mendota. The Trojans come in a 5-1, and at 2-1 are tied for third with 1A seventh-ranked Peru St. Bede (5-1) in the TRAC East.
"I knew they had a good sophomore class in 2019, so we figured they were going to have a good team this year," Swanson said. "They're an old rival of ours from the NCIC, so it's going to be fun. It's going to be a competitive, physical game."
Speaking of the now-defunct North Central Illinois Conference, Kewanee was one of its members when it won its last conference football crown back in the aforementioned fall of '93, taking first in the Southwest Division.
With a win Friday night, the Boilers would clinch at least a share of the TRAC East title, and with wins over St. Bede and Princeton already in their pocket, would effectively secure the league's automatic playoff berth.
"Getting the playoffs was one of our goals, and being conference champs is on our list of goals," Swanson said. "We win the next couple of games, and we can check some more boxes. We just have to keep getting after it and take care of business."