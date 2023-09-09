MOLINE — The rivalry between two of the top programs in the Western Big 6 was a fierce one, as the visiting Geneseo Maple Leafs pulled away Friday night with a 24-21 victory over the Moline Maroons at Browning Field.

Both teams thrived on the big play early and often. Geneseo started the scoring on a 41-yard run by senior running back Jeron Neal on the Maple Leafs’ opening possession.

Moline responded on their first drive of the game with a 50-yard throw from sophomore quarterback Drew Phelps to senior wide receiver Zander Ealy. That set up the Maroons just outside the red zone. Phelps finished the 10-play, 65-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown dive to tie things up at seven apiece.

However, the Maple Leafs remained unfazed, despite getting pinned at their own 1-yard line following a punt by senior Charlise Martel with 14 seconds left in the opening quarter. Continuing the theme of big plays, Neal took the third-and-three handoff from senior quarterback A.J. Waller and rumbled for a momentum-turning 89-yard run. This, on just the third snap after being backed-up in their own end zone. Geneseo would go on to score with a three-yard run by senior running back Josh Steines.

On the ensuing Geneseo drive, the Maple Leafs were in punt formation at their own 29-yard line. The Moline defensive front penetrated their way to Geneseo punter Weller, blocking the punt and receiving the ball again just outside the red zone, at the Geneseo 22-yard line.

Six offensive snaps later, on fourth-and-goal, senior running back Pablo Perez would score on yet another one-yard Moline touchdown run with three seconds left right before halftime.

Struggling to move the ball, Moline faced a third-and-10 at their own 29-yard line. Geneseo, not set defensively, called a timeout before the next Moline snap. On the play cornerback Zachary Montez came up with an interception, giving the ball to the Maple Leafs.

Montez returned the ball to the Moline 7-yard line, setting up the Maple Leafs in a goal-to-go situation. Weller punched the ball in for the score three plays later, putting Geneseo up 21-13 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

The teams remained scoreless for the rest of the quarter, as both Moline and Geneseo exchanged punts and one turnover on downs by Moline deep into Geneseo territory.

Moline then had the potential drive of the season, following a Geneseo punt with two seconds left before the fourth quarter. Starting at their own 38-yard line, the Maroons marched down the field in just four plays, taking just under three minutes off the clock. Junior quarterback Elijah Taylor, in for Phelps for the remainder of the game, found Ealy for the 20-yard touchdown. On one of the Maroons’ typical stretch-run plays, junior running back Colin Fredrickson was able to tie the game on the follow-up two-point conversion. 10 minutes left.

Geneseo muffed 32-yard field goal with seven minutes left. However, the Maple Leafs regained possession with just under four minutes left after yet another Moline turnover on downs in Maple Leafs’ territory.

Geneseo drove 61 yard in nine plays to set-up a golden opportunity: a chip-shot 37-yard field goal with just 36 seconds left in the game, tied at 21-apiece.

Geneseo’s Brayden Combs calmly kicked the game-winning field goal and was instantly mobbed by his offensive line.

Moline’s Taylor attempted a miracle comeback on the last drive of the game but was picked-off by Geneseo senior defensive back Jake Rapps with 17 seconds left.

This Geneseo win allowed them to remain unbeaten, and they defeated the Maroons on the road for the first time since 2009.

The Geneseo Maple Leafs (3-0) host the United Township Panthers (1-2) next Friday night. As for Moline, the Maroons face another undefeated team, as they travel to Quincy to face the Blue Devils (3-0) next Friday.

