The Illinois High School Association's new TV network partnership with Quincy Media Inc. kicks off tonight with the IHSA's Football Playoff Pairings Show.
The longstanding tradition reveals live the brackets and first-round matchups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes from 8-9 tonight locally on KGCW-TV 26 (Mediacom channel 13).
The TV reveal show also streams live on the Internet at IHSA.tv.
Additionally, the Chicago Bears have teamed with the IHSA to offer new pre- and post-reveal shows for the Internet. WRMJ's Jim Taylor is part of the panel for the IHSA Playoff Pairings Preview Show (7:30-8 p.m.) and the IHSA Playoff Pairings Breakdown Show (9-10 p.m.).
Fans and teams are encouraged to use the hashtag #IHSAPairings throughout the evening on social media to interact with both streaming shows, ask questions and share pictures from team watch parties.
Moline is hosting one of those watch parties for the public at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Please enter through the front entrance. Refreshments available.
Local radio stations WRMJ-FM 102.3 and WKEI-FM 100.1/WKEI-AM 1450 also offer locally-focused pairings shows from 7-9 p.m. to highlight one of the most anticipated nights of the high school football season.
The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline also provides live coverage on the Internet, with beat writers Jeff Wendland (@jaydub_DA) and Terry Duckett (@TDuckett_DA) offering thoughts on Twitter and reaction stories featuring comments from local coaches online and in the Sunday newspaper.
The opening round of the IHSA playoffs is next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2. The state championship games are Nov. 29-30 at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
Chicago teacher's strike: The IHSA Board of Directors cleared the way Friday for three Chicago Public Schools to be considered for selection tonight in the state football playoffs.
However, whether any CPS schools participate in the postseason will be determined by the teacher's strike currently keeping those institutions out of session, the board affirmed during an emergency conference call to hear an appeal by Chicago Simeon.
The board voted to waive an eight-game requirement for playoff consideration for state-ranked Simeon, as well as Phoenix Military Academy and Chicago Military-Bronzeville. The strike is preventing each of those schools from playing regular-season finales this weekend after all missed playing a game earlier this season, with a Week 2 contest for Simeon (6-1) not happening because of a miscommunication with the opponent.
The board declined Simeon's second request, though, to waive a three-practice requirement for schools affected by a strike. The policy states: “If football practices have been terminated for a period of at least seven days, but less than 14 days, a school may not resume competition until after three separate days of practice.”
So any CPS playoff qualifiers must resume practice by Wednesday to play their first-round game, otherwise a forfeit will be ruled, with the game not counting as a home game for the winning school. If a playoff opener features two striking schools, the double forfeit offers a second-round bye for a first-round winner.
“Due to these unique circumstances, the Board felt it appropriate to waive the minimum game rule for those impacted schools," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a released statement. "The board did not feel it appropriate to modify the three-practice rule, however. Acclimatization in the sport of football has been a focal point of our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee over the past decade, and the medical professionals who advise us believe it is vital to the safety of our student-athletes."
For tonight's pairings, strike-affected regular-season games are considered a forfeit for playoff points, with both the winning and losing team accumulating the wins of the opponent toward their playoff point totals.