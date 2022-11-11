IHSA State Football Quarterfinals

Class 2A: No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (11-0) at No. 4 Rockridge (10-1)

The basics: Saturday at 2 p.m., Rockridge High School in Edgington.

The playoff road traveled: To reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, Rockridge opened by dominating Sterling Newman 42-12 at home in the first round. In last Saturday's second round at Bloomington Central Catholic, the Rockets trailed by four going into the fourth quarter, but senior running back Peyton Locke scored two of his three touchdowns to rally his club to a 27-18 victory. ... Maroa-Forsyth has overpowered its two postseason foes, rolling past Chicago North Lawndale 69-8 and Farmington 42-12.

Elite company: For Rockridge, this is its eighth appearance in the quarterfinal round (previously advancing this far in 1984, '85, '87, '94, '95, '98 and 2014); the Rockets were 2A state champions in 1994 and finished second in 3A in 1987 and in 2A in '98. ... Maroa-Forsyth has been to the Elite Eight 19 times, its most recent trip coming in 2018 when it finished as 2A runners-up; the Trojans won the 2A state title in 2006 and the 1A title in '12 and finished second in 2004, '09, '10, '14, '16, '17 and '18, all in Class 2A.

Clash of champions: Both teams captured conference championships this fall. The Rockets went 6-0 to win the Three Rivers Conference's West Division title and the Trojans took the Sangamo Conference crown with a 9-0 league mark.

Key Rockridge players: After rushing for 230 yards against BCC last Saturday, Locke has 950 yards and 13 TDs on 97 carries; he also has 26 receptions for 465 yards and seven TDs. ... Junior fullback Alex Zarlatanes is the Rockets' second-leading rusher at 772 yards and six TDs on 132 carries, while senior wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack leads the club with 713 yards and 12 TDs on 35 receptions. ... Junior quarterback Connor Deem has combined for 865 total yards and 10 TDs and has not thrown an interception in his four starts.

Key Maroa-Forsyth players: Junior quarterback Kaiden Maurer has completed 69% of his passes (108 of 156) for 1,617 yards and 14 TDs with three interceptions and is also the Trojans' top rusher with 620 yards and 12 TDs on 80 carries. ... Also sparking the M-F ground game are seniors Aiden Riser (109 carries, 580 yards, 25 TDs) and Jacob Blunck (61 carries, 423 yards, four TDs). ... The Trojans have five players between 275 and 550 receiving yards, led by junior Zayn Giles' 40 receptions for 547 yards and five TDs; Blunck also has 23 catches for 355 yards and four TDs.

Rockridge coach Sam Graves: "They have athletes all over the field, and they have a fast quarterback who can run and receivers with height. Defensively, (Riser) is a stud; they blitz him a lot at linebacker and he's hard to stop. We have to make sure when we have the ball to not make any silly mistakes."

Up next: The Rockridge/Maroa-Forsyth winner advances to next weekend's 2A semifinals to face either No. 7 Knoxville (9-2) or No. 6 Downs Tri-Valley (9-2). The Rockets would host Tri-Valley or travel to Knoxville.

Class 1A: No. 1 Lena-Winslow (11-0) at No. 4 Fulton (9-2)

The basics: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Fulton High School.

The playoff road traveled: Fulton has been strong at home (a 38-13 first-round win over Aurora Christian) and on the road (a 28-0 shutout of Rockford Lutheran) in its two playoff wins. ... Lena-Winslow has been even more impressive in a pair of home playoff victories, handling Chicago Richards 48-6 and ROWVA-Williamsfield 76-7.

Elite company: The Steamers are in the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the 11th time in their history (previously reaching the quarterfinals in 1975, '76, '78, '82, '91, '99, 2000, 2001, '16 and '21), a run that includes 2A state championships in 1976 and '91. ... Le-Win is making its 14th appearance in the quarterfinals, all coming since 2002; the Panthers have reached the Elite Eight in nine of the last 11 postseasons and won 1A state titles in 2010, '13, '17, '19 and '21.

We meet again: Le-Win and Fulton finished as the top two teams in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this fall, with the Panthers going 8-0 to win the championship and handing the Steamers their only league setback with a 54-32 victory on Sept. 23. ... Fulton is 0-3 against Le-Win since joining the NUIC in 2021, including a 54-28 loss in last year's 1A quarterfinals.

Key Fulton players: The senior backfield trio of quarterback Brayden Dykstra (122 of 206 passing for 1,414 yards and 16 TDs) and running backs Lukas Schroeder (770 yards, 13 TDs on 131 carries) and Ryan Eads (608 yards, nine TDs on 133 carries) fuel the Steamer attack, with Eads also a top aerial target with 39 receptions for 380 yards and four TDs. ... Junior wide receiver Baylen Damhoff is the top target with 45 catches for 608 yards and nine TDs. ... Eads is the team's top scorer with 86 points, followed by Schroeder (80 points), Damhoff (66 points) and senior placekicker Endi Qunaj (43-46 PATs, 7-10 FGs, 64 points).

Key Lena-Winslow players: The Panthers boast two 1,000-yard rushers in senior Gunar Lobdell (1,250 yards, 20 TDs on 91 carries) and junior Gage Dunker (1,015 yards, 22 TDs on 114 carries), with that pair followed closely by senior running back Jake Zeal's 853 yards and 11 TDs on 71 carries. ... Le-Win is a ground-oriented club, with 3,879 of its 4,130 total offensive yards coming via the run.

Fulton coach Patrick Lower: "They're a really good football team and have been for quite some time; they're very good at what they do and don't make many mistakes. They've had a lot of one-, three-, four- or six-play drives against us in three games, so we have to make them earn their drives downfield."

Up next: The Fulton/Lena-Winslow winner advances to next weekend's semifinals, which will be an all-NUIC affair as either No. 11 Dakota (7-4) or No. 10 Forreston (7-4) would be next. Either the Steamers or the Panthers would host Forreston or travel to Dakota.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett