NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:

Friday's high school schedule:
Rock Island at Moline (Jeff Wendland)
Geneseo at Galesburg (Drake Lansman)
Quincy at United Township (Kyle Hartwick)
Alleman at Sterling (Eric Ingles)
Rockridge at Orion (Terry Duckett)
Morrison at Riverdale (Tom Schroeder)
Pleasant Valley at North Scott (Matt Coss)
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf (Chris James)
Davenport Central vs. Davenport North (Don Doxsie)

Saturday's high school schedule:
Erie-Prophetstown at Sherrard (Kyle Hartwick)

Saturday's local college schedule:
St. Ambrose at Marian, Ind. (Bobby Metcalf)

_______________________________

ROCK ISLAND at MOLINE

7:30 p.m. Friday, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rocky     
 Moline     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

GENESEO at GALESBURG

7 p.m. Friday, @DLansman_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Geneseo     
 Galesburg     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

QUINCY at UNITED TOWNSHIP

7 p.m. Friday, @KyleH_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Quincy     
 UT     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

ALLEMAN at STERLING

7 p.m. Friday, @eric_ingles 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Alleman     
 Sterling     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

ORION 7, ROCKRIDGE 0, 1st quarter

7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rockridge 0    0
 Orion 7    7

Scoring

1st quarter
O: Coby Schultz 33 pass from Ryan Jungwirth (Kobe Lieving kick), 10:07.

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

MORRISON at RIVERDALE

7 p.m. Friday, @ThomasS76083486 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Morrison     
 Riverdale     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

PLEASANT VALLEY at NORTH SCOTT

7 p.m. Friday, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 PV     
 North Scott     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD at BETTENDORF

7 p.m. Friday, @QCVarsity 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Hempstead     
 Bettendorf     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

DAVENPORT CENTRAL vs. DAVENPORT NORTH

7 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium, @dox5 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Central     
 North     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN at SHERRARD

2 p.m. Saturday, @KyleH_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 E-P     
 Sherrard     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter


_______________________________

ST. AMBROSE at MARIAN (Ind.)

12:05 p.m. Saturday, @BobbyMetcalf88 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 SAU     
 Marian     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Western Big 6

Sept. 13 games:
Rock Island at Moline
Alleman at Sterling
Quincy at United Township
Geneseo at Galesburg

Three Rivers Rock

Sept. 13 games:
Rockridge at Orion
Morrison at Riverdale
Bureau Valley at Fulton
Sterling Newman at Kewanee

Three Rivers Mississippi

Sept. 13 games:
Sterling Newman at Kewanee
Monmouth-Roseville at Spring Valley Hall
Peru St. Bede at Princeton

Sept. 14 games:
Erie-Prophetstown at Sherrard

Lincoln Trail

Sept. 13 games:
Stark County at Mercer County
Annawan-Wethersfield at United
Mid-County at Ridgewood
Princeville at Biggsville West Central

Iowa 4A District 4

Sept. 12 games:
Linn-Mar Marion 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Sept. 13 games:
Pleasant Valley at North Scott
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Davenport West at Muscatine
Iowa City High at Ames
Iowa City West at Southeast Polk

Iowa 4A District 5

Sept. 13 games:
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Davenport West at Muscatine
Clinton at Burlington
Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior
West Des Moines Valley at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Iowa 3A District 5

Sept. 12 games:
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Davenport Assumption 0

Sept. 13 games:
Pleasant Valley at North Scott
Clinton at Burlington
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Central DeWitt
Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison
Washington at Iowa City Liberty

0
0
0
0
0

