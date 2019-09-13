NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Rock Island at Moline (Jeff Wendland)
Geneseo at Galesburg (Drake Lansman)
Quincy at United Township (Kyle Hartwick)
Alleman at Sterling (Eric Ingles)
Rockridge at Orion (Terry Duckett)
Morrison at Riverdale (Tom Schroeder)
Pleasant Valley at North Scott (Matt Coss)
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf (Chris James)
Davenport Central vs. Davenport North (Don Doxsie)
Saturday's high school schedule:
Erie-Prophetstown at Sherrard (Kyle Hartwick)
Saturday's local college schedule:
St. Ambrose at Marian, Ind. (Bobby Metcalf)
ROCK ISLAND at MOLINE
7:30 p.m. Friday,
GENESEO at GALESBURG
7 p.m. Friday,
QUINCY at UNITED TOWNSHIP
7 p.m. Friday,
ALLEMAN at STERLING
7 p.m. Friday,
ORION 7, ROCKRIDGE 0, 1st quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
1st quarter
O: Coby Schultz 33 pass from Ryan Jungwirth (Kobe Lieving kick), 10:07.
MORRISON at RIVERDALE
PLEASANT VALLEY at NORTH SCOTT
7 p.m. Friday,
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD at BETTENDORF
7 p.m. Friday,
DAVENPORT CENTRAL vs. DAVENPORT NORTH
7 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium,
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN at SHERRARD
2 p.m. Saturday,
ST. AMBROSE at MARIAN (Ind.)
12:05 p.m. Saturday,
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Sept. 13 games:
Rock Island at Moline
Alleman at Sterling
Quincy at United Township
Geneseo at Galesburg
Three Rivers Rock
Sept. 13 games:
Rockridge at Orion
Morrison at Riverdale
Bureau Valley at Fulton
Sterling Newman at Kewanee
Three Rivers Mississippi
Sept. 13 games:
Sterling Newman at Kewanee
Monmouth-Roseville at Spring Valley Hall
Peru St. Bede at Princeton
Sept. 14 games:
Erie-Prophetstown at Sherrard
Lincoln Trail
Sept. 13 games:
Stark County at Mercer County
Annawan-Wethersfield at United
Mid-County at Ridgewood
Princeville at Biggsville West Central
Iowa 4A District 4
Sept. 12 games:
Linn-Mar Marion 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Sept. 13 games:
Pleasant Valley at North Scott
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Davenport West at Muscatine
Iowa City High at Ames
Iowa City West at Southeast Polk
Iowa 4A District 5
Sept. 13 games:
Dubuque Hempstead at Bettendorf
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Davenport West at Muscatine
Clinton at Burlington
Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior
West Des Moines Valley at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Iowa 3A District 5
Sept. 12 games:
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Davenport Assumption 0
Sept. 13 games:
Pleasant Valley at North Scott
Clinton at Burlington
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Central DeWitt
Clear Creek-Amana at Fort Madison
Washington at Iowa City Liberty