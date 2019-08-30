NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Dispatch-Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS 36,
ROCK ISLAND 35, final
7:30 p.m. Friday, @jaydub_DA
Scoring
1st quarter
B-B: Johnson 22 field goal, 1:44.
MOLINE 36, ALTON 14, final
7:30 p.m. Friday, @DLansman_DA
Scoring
1st quarter
DAVENPORT WEST 19, UNITED TOWNSHIP 14, final
7 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium, @TBrownsports
Scoring
1st quarter
DW: Andres Gonzales FG
DW: Cameron Carter 4 run (PAT good)
ROCKRIDGE 37, SHERRARD 30, final
7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA
Scoring
1st quarter
S: D'Angelo Moody 64 pass from Yeater (2pt conversion failed), 6:16.
R: Brayden Deem 12 run (2pt Nate Henry run good), 4:36.
S: Josh Bynum 25 run (2pt conversion failed), 1:41.
BETTENDORF 20,
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
|Bettendorf
|14
|0
|0
|6
|20
|Pleasant Valley
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
Scoring
1st quarter
B: Harrison Bey-Buie 5 run (Reed Shea PAT good), 3:34.
B: Bey-Buie 41 run (Shea PAT good), 0:00.
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
PV: Rhys Ward 28 FG, 3:13.
4th quarter
PV: Ward 30 FG, 8:03.
B: Bey-Buie 20 run (kick blocked), 3:41.
_______________________________
CHICAGO NOBLE-BULLS
at GENESEO
5 p.m. Saturday, @jaydub_DA
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
|C. N-Bulls
|Geneseo
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ALLEMAN at ASSUMPTION
7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brady Street Stadium, @mattcoss78
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
|Alleman
|Assumption
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Aug. 30 games:
Dunlap 21, Galesburg 7
Quincy 74, Chicago North Lawndale 0
Sterling 49, Marengo 7
Aug. 31 games:
Alleman at Assumption
Chicago Bulls College Prep at Geneseo
Three Rivers Rock
Aug. 30 games:
Orion 20, Monmouth-Roseville 18
Kewanee 28, Riverdale 22
Princeton 45, Fulton 7
Morrison 41, Peru St. Bede 7
Erie-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 14
Sterling Newman 20, Spring Valley Hall 6
Three Rivers Mississippi
Aug. 30 games:
Lincoln Trail
Aug. 30 games:
Mercer County at Knoxville
Ridgewood at Peoria Heights
Annawan-Wethersfield 52, Carthage Illini West 22
Rushville 34, United 24
Mid-County at Elmwood-Brimfield
Princeville 41, Lewistown 0
Farmington 28, Stark County 7
Bye: Biggsville West Central
Iowa 4A District 4
Aug. 30 games:
Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25
North Scott 14, Iowa City West 7
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar Marion
Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty
Iowa 4A District 5
Aug. 30 games:
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Ottumwa 47, Burlington 21
Iowa 3A District 5
Aug. 30 games:
Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10
Epworth Western Dubuque at Clinton
Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty
North Scott 14, Iowa City West 7
Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20
Aug. 31 games:
