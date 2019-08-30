{{featured_button_text}}
Hungry hobo ad tweets

NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Dispatch-Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:

Friday's high school schedule:
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Rock Island (Jeff Wendland)
Alton at Moline (Drake Lansman)
United Township at Davenport West (Travis Brown)
Rockridge at Sherrard (Terry Duckett)
Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf (Matt Coss)

Saturday's high school schedule:
Chicago Noble-Bulls at Geneseo (Jeff Wendland)
Alleman at Assumption (Matt Coss)


_______________________________

BRADLEY-BOURBONNAIS 36,

ROCK ISLAND 35, final

7:30 p.m. Friday, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Brad.-Bourb. 7 13 0 16 36
 Rock Island 0 21 14 0 35

Scoring

1st quarter
B-B: Hunter Abrassant 3 run (Graham Johnson kick), 7:12.

2nd quarter
B-B: Johnson 22 FG, 10:36.
B-B: Hollist Daniels 1 run (Johnson kick), 7:33.
RI: Marieon Rogers 97 kickoff return (Victor Guzman kick), 7:19.
B-B: Johnson 30 FG, 5:00
RI: Guzman 21 pass from Devin Swift (Guzman kick), 2:20.
RI: Guzman 11 pass from Swift (Guzman kick), :45.

3rd quarter
RI: Ja'Kye Hill 23 pass from Swift (Guzman kick), 7:58.
RI: Perry Slate 70 pass form Swift (Guzman kick), 4:49.

4th quarter
B-B: Dalton Boswell 66 punt return (2pt failed), 11:45
B-B: Daniels 3 run (Johnson kick), 10:52.

B-B: Johnson 22 field goal, 1:44.


_______________________________

MOLINE 36, ALTON 14, final

7:30 p.m. Friday, @DLansman_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Alton 7 0 0 7 14
 Moline 22 0 0 14 36

Scoring

1st quarter
M: Nate Johnson 47 pass from Zidain Sterling (Jacob Pauwels 2pt run good), 9:39.
M: Jacob Pauwels 27 pass from Sterling (Caroline Hazen kick), 9:13.
A: Bobby Smith 3 run (Jake Lombardi kick), 7:11.
M: Aboubacar Barry 21 run (Hazen kick), 3:52.

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter
M: Barry 44 run (Hazen kick), 9:38.
A: Xavier McNear 20 pass form Andrew Jones (Lombardi kick), 8:31.
M: Barry 8 run (Hazen kick), 5:24.


_______________________________

DAVENPORT WEST 19, UNITED TOWNSHIP 14, final

7 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium, @TBrownsports 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 UT 0 0 6 8 14
 West 10 3 0 6 19

Scoring

1st quarter

DW: Andres Gonzales FG

DW: Cameron Carter 4 run (PAT good)


2nd quarter
DW: Gonzales FG, 2:42.

3rd quarter
UT: Telvin Chatman 41 run (PAT failed)

4th quarter
UT: Trevell Carpenter 10 pass from Dasiah Geadeyan (Chatman run), 4:37.
IW: Tyreese Johnson 1 run (2pt failed), 1:43.


_______________________________

ROCKRIDGE 37, SHERRARD 30, final

7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rockridge 0 8 8 21 37
 Sherrard 6 24 0 0 30

Scoring

1st quarter
S: Kyle Yeater 6 run (2pt conversion failed), 7:27

2nd quarter
S: Corbin Crippen 65 pass from Yeater (run failed), 11:01.
S: Eli Bernier 64 run (2pt conversion failed), 8:37.

S: D'Angelo Moody 64 pass from Yeater (2pt conversion failed), 6:16.

R: Brayden Deem 12 run (2pt Nate Henry run good), 4:36.

S: Josh Bynum 25 run (2pt conversion failed), 1:41.


3rd quarter
R: Nate Henry 4 pass from Brayden Deem (Thoms Fratzke pass from Deem), 4:43.

4th quarter
R: Niko Zarlatanes 4 run (run failed), 11:08.
R: Deem 4 run (Henry pass from Deem), 4:30
R: Cole Rusk 78 pass from Deem (Henry kick), 1:56.

_______________________________

BETTENDORF 20,
PLEASANT VALLEY 6, final

7:30 p.m. Friday, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Bettendorf 14 0 0 6 20
 Pleasant Valley 0 0 3 3 6

Scoring

1st quarter
B: Harrison Bey-Buie 5 run (Reed Shea PAT good), 3:34.

B: Bey-Buie 41 run (Shea PAT good), 0:00.

2nd quarter


3rd quarter
PV: Rhys Ward 28 FG, 3:13.

4th quarter
PV: Ward 30 FG, 8:03.
B: Bey-Buie 20 run (kick blocked), 3:41.

_______________________________

CHICAGO NOBLE-BULLS
at GENESEO

5 p.m. Saturday, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 C. N-Bulls     
 Geneseo     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ALLEMAN at ASSUMPTION

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Brady Street Stadium, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Alleman     
 Assumption     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Western Big 6

Aug. 30 games:
Moline 36, Alton 14
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Rock Island
Davenport West 19, United Township 14
Dunlap 21, Galesburg 7
Quincy 74, Chicago North Lawndale 0
Sterling 49, Marengo 7

Aug. 31 games:
Alleman at Assumption
Chicago Bulls College Prep at Geneseo

Three Rivers Rock

Aug. 30 games: 
Rockridge 37, Sherrard 30
Orion 20, Monmouth-Roseville 18
Kewanee 28, Riverdale 22
Princeton 45, Fulton 7
Morrison 41, Peru St. Bede 7
Erie-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 14
Sterling Newman 20, Spring Valley Hall 6

Three Rivers Mississippi

Aug. 30 games:
Rockridge 37, Sherrard 30
Erie-Prophetstown 23, Bureau Valley 14
Kewanee 28, Riverdale 22
Orion 20, Monmouth-Roseville 18
Princeton 45, Fulton 7
Morrison 41, Peru St. Bede 7
Sterling Newman 20, Spring Valley Hall 6

Lincoln Trail

Aug. 30 games:
Mercer County at Knoxville
Ridgewood at Peoria Heights
Annawan-Wethersfield 52, Carthage Illini West 22
Rushville 34, United 24
Mid-County at Elmwood-Brimfield
Princeville 41, Lewistown 0
Farmington 28, Stark County 7
Bye: Biggsville West Central

Iowa 4A District 4

Aug. 30 games:
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6
Davenport North at Dubuque Hempstead
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25
North Scott 14, Iowa City West 7
Dubuque Senior at Linn-Mar Marion
Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty

Iowa 4A District 5

Aug. 30 games:
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6
Davenport Central 28, Muscatine 25
Davenport West 19, United Township 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Ottumwa 47, Burlington 21

Iowa 3A District 5

Aug. 30 games:
Central DeWitt 20, Center Point-Urbana 10
Epworth Western Dubuque at Clinton
Iowa City High at Iowa City Liberty
North Scott 14, Iowa City West 7
Mount Pleasant 42, Clear Creek-Amana 20

Aug. 31 games:
Alleman at Assumption

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments