NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:

Friday's high school schedule:
Sterling at Rock Island (Jeff Wendland)
Galesburg at Moline (Drake Lansman)
Geneseo at Quincy (Quincy Herald-Whig)
Annawan-Wethersfield at Ridgewood (Terry Duckett)
Riverdale at Sherrard (Kyle Hartwick)
Fulton at Orion (Tom Schroeder)
Sterling Newman at Rockridge (Sauk Valley News)
Pleasant Valley at Muscatine (Evan Riggs)
Burlington at Bettendorf (Chris James)
Iowa City Liberty at North Scott (Matt Coss)
Davenport West vs. Davenport Central (Zach Martin)
Assumption at Central DeWitt (Don Doxsie)

Saturday's high school schedule:
United Township at Alleman (Jeff Wendland)

Saturday's college schedule:
Millikin at Augustana (Tom Johnston)

_______________________________

STERLING at ROCK ISLAND

7 p.m. Friday, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Sterling     
 Rocky     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

GALESBURG at MOLINE

7:30 p.m. Friday, @DLansman_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Galesburg     
 Moline     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

GENESEO at QUINCY

7 p.m. Friday, @WHIG 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Geneseo     
 Quincy     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD 8, RIDGEWOOD 0, 1st quarter

7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 A-W 8    8
 Ridgewood 0    0

Scoring

1st quarter
A-W: Julian Samuels 40 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Quagliano run), 10:05

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

RIVERDALE 7, SHERRARD 0, 1st quarter

7 p.m. Friday, @KyleH_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Riverdale 7    7
 Sherrard 0    0

Scoring

1st quarter
Riv: David Arney 53 pass from Bruce Ditto (Easton Day kick), 6:19

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

FULTON at ORION

7 p.m. Friday, @ThomasS76083486 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Fulton     
 Orion     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

STERLING NEWMAN at ROCKRIDGE

7 p.m. Friday, @BrianWeidman 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Newman     
 Rockridge      

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

PLEASANT VALLEY at MUSCATINE

7:30 p.m. Friday, @EvanRRiggs 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 PV     
 Muscatine     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

BURLINGTON at BETTENDORF

7:30 p.m. Friday, @QCVarsity 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Burlington     
 Bettendorf     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

IOWA CITY LIBERTY at NORTH SCOTT

7:30 p.m. Friday, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 IC Liberty     
 North Scott     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

DAVENPORT WEST vs. DAVENPORT CENTRAL

7:30 p.m. Friday at Brady Street Stadium, 

@zach_martin95 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 West     
 Central      

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ASSUMPTION at CENTRAL DEWITT

7:30 p.m. Friday, @dox5 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Assumption     
 Central DeWitt     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

UNITED TOWNSHIP vs. ALLEMAN

7:45 p.m. Saturday at Augustana, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 UT     
 Alleman     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

MILLIKIN at AUGUSTANA

1 p.m. Saturday, @TJ_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Millikin     
 Augie     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

Load comments