NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Moline at Quincy (Matt Schuckman)
Rock Island at Alleman (Jeff Wendland)
United Township at Geneseo (Drake Lansman)
Orion at Morrison (Tom Schroeder)
Stark County at Annawan-Wethersfield (Terry Duckett)
Davenport North at Muscatine (Matt Coss)
Davenport Central at Bettendorf (Travis Brown)
Cedar Rapids Washington at Davenport West (Chris James)
Saturday's local college schedule:
Augustana at Wheaton (Tom Johnston)
MOLINE 48, QUINCY 21, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Moline
| 13
| 7
| 0
| 28
| 48
| Quincy
| 14
| 0
| 0
| 7
| 21
Scoring
1st quarter
M: Jaheim Thornton 80 interception return (kick failed), 8:11
Q: Clay Hansen 42 pass from Lucas Reis (kick good), 7:32
M: Jaheim Mitchell 37 run (kick good), 5:45
Q: Hansen 7 pass from Reis (Tournear kick), 2:39
2nd quarter
M: Kaeden Dreifurst (kick good), :54
3rd quarter
4th quarter
M: Aboubacar Barry 18 run (kick good), 9:39
M: Dreifurst 73 run (kick good), 5:56
Q: Drake Tournear 17 pass from Reis (kick good), 3:42
M: Barry 30 run (kick good), 2:14
M:
ROCK ISLAND 26, ALLEMAN 14, final
7:45 p.m. Friday at Augustana,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Rocky
| 0
| 12
| 8
| 6
| 26
| Alleman
| 0
| 7
| 0
| 7
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
RI: Marrieon Anderson 42 pass from Devin Swift (kick failed), 9:16
RI: Ja'Kye Hill 46 run (run failed), 7:38
A: Nate Sheets 27 pass from Zach Carpita (Sean O'Hern kick), :48
3rd quarter
RI: Davion Wilson 2 run (Jaiden VanCoillie pass from Swift), 7:01
4th quarter
RI: Wilson 27 run (run failed), 10:36
A: Sheets 52 pass from Alec Ponder (O'Hern kick), 10:13
GENESEO 35, UNITED TOWNSHIP 14, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| UT
| 6
| 8
| 0
| 0
| 14
| Geneseo
| 6
| 7
| 8
| 14
| 35
Scoring
1st quarter
UT: Trevell Carpenter 39 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (pass failed), 7:27
Gen: PJ Moser 1 run (kick failed), 5:10
2nd quarter
Gen: Moser 3 run (Logan Hansen kick), 7:55
UT: Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen 10 pass from Geadeyan (Smith run), :44
3rd quarter
Gen: Kyle Hofer 11 run (Hofer run), :41
4th quarter
Gen: Jonathan Maxwell 6 run (Hansen kick), 7:42
Gen: Moser 2 run (Hansen kick), 2:53
MORRISON 35, ORION 6, final
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Orion
| 6
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Morrison
| 0
| 7
| 21
| 7
| 35
Scoring
1st quarter
O: Coby Schultz 2 run (kick failed)
2nd quarter
M: Keegan Anderson 90 run (Ryan Kennedy kick), 1:00
3rd quarter
M: Anderson 76 kickoff return (Kennedy kick)
M: Hunter Newman 35 pass from Helms (Kennedy kick), 5:55
M: Jevin Smith 8 run (Kennedy kick), 4:19
4th quarter
M: Anderson 34 interception return (Kennedy kick), 3:03
ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD 44, STARK COUNTY 0, final
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Stark Co.
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| Ann.-Wethers.
| 14
| 0
| 14
| 16
| 44
Scoring
1st quarter
A-W: Julian Sameuls 23 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Quagliano run), 8:47
A-W: Reece Gripp 57 run (run failed), 5:31
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
A-W: Quagliano 5 run (Samuels pass from Quagliano), 6:48
A-W: Isaac Shaw 1 run (pass failed), :32
4th quarter
A-W: Shaw 54 pass from Quagliano (Gripp run), 10:31
A-W: Kale Nelson 57 pass from Quagliano (Gripp run), 8:43
DAVENPORT NORTH 23, MUSCATINE 12, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| North
| 7
| 7
| 6
| 6
| 23
| Muscatine
| 0
| 12
| 0
| 0
| 12
Scoring
1st quarter
DN: Jack West 2 run (Isaac Griffiths kick), 2:03
2nd quarter
DN: West 14 run (Griffiths kick), 11:40
M: Zach Hardy 24 pass from Jake Draves (kick blocked), 6:58
M: Tim Nimely 13 run (run failed), :54
3rd quarter
DN: Griffiths 20 FG, 8:01
4th quarter
DN: West 13 run (pass failed), 5:44
BETTENDORF 55, DAVENPORT CENTRAL 20, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Central
| 7
| 0
| 7
| 6
| 20
| Bettendorf
| 21
| 14
| 14
| 6
| 55
Scoring
1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 66 run (kick good)
DC: Sam Strang 5 run (kick good)
Bett: Bey-Buie 3 run (kick good), 1:52
Bett: A.J. Douglas 20 run (kick good), 1:02
2nd quarter
Bett: Douglas 11 run (kick good), 8:01
Bett: Tynan Numkena 26 pass from Joe Byrne (kick good), 1:14
3rd quarter
Bett: Bey-Buie 4 run (kick good), 10:02
Bett: Bey-Bbuie 51 run (kick good), 6:40
DC: Michael Moran 3 run (kick good)
4th quarter
Bett: Zach Trevino 13 run (kick failed), 4:17
DC: Israel Taylor 26 pass from Nate Hummel (kick failed), 0:00
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 45, DAVENPORT WEST 6, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Washington
| 14
| 17
| 14
| 0
| 45
| West
| 6
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 6
Scoring
1st quarter
CRW: Jabari Dobbs 1 run (Moore kick)
DW: Luke Woods Ford 58 run (kick failed)
CRW: Carter Bell 11 pass (Moore kick), 4:44
2nd quarter
CRW: Seth Moore 22 FG
CRW: Henry Clymer 26 run (kick good)
CRW: Simon Novak 38 interception return (kick good)
3rd quarter
CRW: Zaren Ross-Carr 13 pass from Clymer (kick good)
CRW: Mason Ward 27 pass from Clymer (kick good)
4th quarter
AUGUSTANA at WHEATON
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Augie
|
|
|
|
|
| Wheaton
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Oct. 25 games:
Moline 48, Quincy 21
Rock Island 26, Alleman 14
Geneseo 35, United Township 14
Sterling 54, Galesburg 28
Three Rivers Rock
Oct. 25 games:
Rockridge 47, Peru St. Bede 26
Morrison 35, Orion 6
Riverdale 54, Bureau Valley 13
Oct. 26 games:
Fulton at Sterling Newman
Three Rivers Mississippi
Oct. 25 games:
Monmouth-Roseville 26, Sherrard 12
Princeton 49, Erie-Prophetstown 7
Rockridge 47, Peru St. Bede 26
Oct. 26 games:
Spring Valley Hall at Kewanee
Lincoln Trail
Oct. 25 games:
Mercer County 40, Mid-County 12
Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Stark County 0
Princeville 44, Ridgewood 14
United 7, Biggsville West Central 6
Iowa 4A District 4
Oct. 25 games:
Davenport North 23, Muscatine 12
Iowa City West 36, Iowa City High 32
Pleasant Valley 29, Marion Linn-Mar 28
Iowa 4A District 5
Oct. 24 games:
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Burlington 0
Oct. 25 games:
Cedar Rapids Washington 45, Davenport West 6
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 20
Iowa 3A District 5
Oct. 24 games:
North Scott 21, Assumption 0
Oct. 25 games:
Central DeWitt at Clear Creek-Amana
Iowa City Liberty 56, Clinton 0