Friday's high school schedule:
Geneseo at Moline (Don Doxsie)
Quincy at Rock Island (Jeff Wendland)
Galesburg at Alleman (Steve Batterson)
Sterling at United Township (Kyle Hartwick)
United at Ridgewood (Terry Duckett)
Davenport West at Bettendorf (Travis Brown)
Clear Creek Amana at North Scott (Matt Coss)
Assumption at Iowa City Liberty (Bobby Metcalf)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport Central (Chris James)
Saturday's high school schedule:
Sterling Newman at Riverdale (Tom Schroeder)
Saturday's local college schedule:
North Park at Augustana (Tom Johnston)
Trinity International at St. Ambrose (Bobby Metcalf)
_______________________________
MOLINE 42, GENESEO 6, 4th quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Geneseo
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Moline
| 14
| 7
| 14
| 7
| 42
Scoring
1st quarter
Mol: Aboubacar Barry 36 run (Hazen kick), 9:48
Mol: Barry 2 run (Hazen kick), :30
2nd quarter
Gen: Bruce Moore 1 run (kick failed), 3:47
Mol: Barry 1 run (Hazen kick), :33
3rd quarter
Mol: Gavin Grace 25 run (Hazen kikc), 9:44
Mol: Johnson 43 pass from Zidain Sterling (Hazen kick)
4th quarter
Mol: Barry 1 run (Hazen kick), 5:29
_______________________________
ROCK ISLAND 14, QUINCY 7, 3rd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Quincy
| 7
| 0
| 0
|
| 7
| Rock Island
| 0
| 14
| 0
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
Q: Blake Tournear 6 pass from Blaine Wilson (Tournear kick), 4:03
2nd quarter
RI: Perry Slater 31 pass from Devin Swift (Victor Guzman kick), 7:30
RI: Ja'Kye hill 40 pass form Swift (Guzman kick), 1:00
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ALLEMAN 6, GALESBURG 0, 3rd quarter
7:45 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Galesburg
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| Alleman
| 0
| 6
| 0
|
| 6
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
All: Nate Sheets 5 pass from Alec Ponder (kick failed), :49
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
STERLING 49, UNITED TOWNSHIP 13, 4th quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Sterling
| 14
| 21
| 14
| 0
| 49
| UT
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 7
| 13
Scoring
1st quarter
S: David Tessman 6 run (Michael Hanrahan kick), 7:47
S: Carter Ryan 10 pass from Cooper Willman (Hanrahan kick), 2:46
2nd quarter
S: Tessman 4 run (Hanrahan kick), 10:20
UT: Cayne Smith 65 run (Lasbat Adamou kick failed), 8:30
S: Tessman 25 run (Hanrahan kick), 1:29
S: Tessman 4 run (Hanrahan kick), :06
3rd quarter
S: Tessman 53 run (Hanrahan kick), 9:27
S: Cooper Willman 5 run (Hanrahan kick), 5:06
4th quarter
UT: Telvin Chatman 5 run (Adamou kick), 9:53
_______________________________
RIDGEWOOD 26, UNITED 15, final
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| United
| 0
| 7
| 0
| 8
| 15
| Ridgewood
| 0
| 6
| 14
| 6
| 26
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
U: Nolan Leffler 50 pass from Declan Flynn (Diego Godina kick), 2:37
R: Lucas Althaus 14 pass from Logan Nodine (run failed), :36.8
3rd quarter
R: Nodine 1 run (Nodine run), 7:59
R: Nodine 7 run (run failed), 1:01
4th quarter
R: Lucas Kessinger 16 pass from Nodine (pass failed), 2:20
U: Jackson Bergren 13 pass from Flynn (Nolan Leffler pass from Flynn), :26
_______________________________
BETTENDORF 61, DAVENPORT WEST 0, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| West
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| Bettendorf
| 21
| 20
| 13
| 7
| 61
Scoring
1st quarter
Bett: Tyler Pate 73 punt return (kick good), 10:06
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 9 run (kick good), 6:20
Bett: Joe Bryne 25 run (kick good), 3:26
2nd quarter
Bett: Byrne 13 run (kick failed)
Bett: Bey-Buie 10 run (kick good), 8:58
Bett: A.J. Douglas 49 pass from Byrne (kick good)
3rd quarter
Bett: Zach Trevino 27 run (kick failed), 2:25
Bett: Bradley Hill 32 interception return (kick good), 1:40
4th quarter
Bett: Austin Barta 12 run (kick good)
_______________________________
NORTH SCOTT 28, CLEAR CREEK AMANA 0, 4th quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Amana
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| North Scott
| 7
| 21
| 0
| 0
| 28
Scoring
1st quarter
NS: Ty Anderson 24 pass from Jake Matthaidess (Ethan Fairfield kick), 5:26
2nd quarter
NS: Carter Markham 4 run (Fairfield kick), 11:13
NS: Carter Schmidt 24 interception return (Fairfield kick), 9:40
NS: Matthaidess 21 run (Fairfield kick), 7:26
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
IOWA CITY LIBERTY 14, ASSUMPTION 7, final
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Assumption
| 0
| 0
| 7
| 0
| 7
| Liberty
| 7
| 0
| 0
| 7
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
ICL: Maxwell Rafolla 2 run (Ryan Nugent kick), :36.4
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
A: Nate Schlichting 2 run (Franz Sirna kick), 4:25
4th quarter
ICL: Tafolla 1 run (Nugent kick), 3:29
_______________________________
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 36, DAVENPORT CENTRAL 7, 3rd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Kennedy
| 22
| 14
| 0
|
| 36
| Central
| 7
| 0
| 0
|
| 7
Scoring
1st quarter
DC: Israel Taylor 11 pass from Emarion Ellis (kick good)
CRK: Brandtley Koske 80 run (kick good)
CRK: Koske 62 run (kick good)
CRK: Max White 17 run (2pt good)
2nd quarter
CRK: Colton Heunisch 23 pass from White (kick good)
CRK: Jay Oostendorp 37 pass from White), kick good)
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
STERLING NEWMAN at RIVERDALE
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Newman
|
|
|
|
|
| Riverdale
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
NORTH PARK at AUGUSTANA
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| North Park
|
|
|
|
|
| Augie
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL at ST. AMBROSE
6 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| TIU
|
|
|
|
|
| St. Ambrose
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Oct. 18 games:
Geneseo at Moline
Quincy at Rock Island
Galesburg vs. Alleman (at Augie)
Sterling at United Township
Three Rivers Rock
Oct. 18 games:
Morrison at Rockridge
Orion 55, Bureau Valley 0
Fulton at Spring Valley Hall
Oct. 19 games:
Sterling Newman at Riverdale
Three Rivers Mississippi
Oct. 18 games:
Kewanee at Sherrard
Erie-Prophetstown at Peru St. Bede
Fulton at Spring Valley Hall
Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton
Lincoln Trail
Oct. 18 games:
Princeville at Mercer County
Annawan-Wethersfield at Biggsville West Central
United at Ridgewood
Mid-County at Stark County
Iowa 4A District 4
Oct. 17 games:
Davenport North 31, Pleasant Valley 14
Oct. 18 games:
Iowa City West at Muscatine
Marion Linn-Mar at Iowa City High
Iowa 4A District 5
Oct. 18 games:
Bettendorf 61, Davenport West 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport Central
Cedar Rapids Washington at Burlington
Iowa 3A District 5
Oct. 18 games:
Iowa City Liberty 14, Assumption 7
Clear Creek-Amana at North Scott
Central DeWitt at Clinton