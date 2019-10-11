NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Moline at Sterling (Jeff Wendland)
Rock Island at Geneseo (Don Doxsie)
United Township at Galesburg (Drake Lansman)
Alleman at Quincy (Matt Schuckman)
Morrison at Erie-Prophetstown (Terry Duckett)
Riverdale at Fulton (Tom Schroeder)
United at Mercer County (Kyle Hartwick)
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Matt Coss)
Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley (Bobby Metcalf)
North Scott at Clinton (Steve Batterson)
Burlington at Davenport West (Chris James)
Saturday's local college schedule:
Augustana at North Central (Tom Johnston)
St. Ambrose at Olivet Nazarene (Bobby Metcalf)
STERLING 26, MOLINE 12, 3rd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Moline
| 6
| 6
| 0
|
| 12
| Sterling
| 6
| 20
| 0
|
| 26
Scoring
1st quarter
S: Noel Aponte 22 run (kick failed), 6:30
M: Kaeden Dreifurst 86 pass form Zidain Sterling (kick failed), :56
2nd quarter
S: Jahshawn Howard 46 run (Adrian Herrera kick), 10:21
M: Dreifurst 63 run (kick blocked), 7:15
S: Cooper Willman 32 run (Herrera kick), 4:38
S: Aponte 2 run (kick failed), :12
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ROCK ISLAND 0, GENESEO 0, 3rd quarter
7 p.m. Friday, @dox5
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Rocky
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| Geneseo
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
UNITED TOWNSHIP 21, GALESBURG 14, 2nd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| UT
| 7
| 14
|
|
| 21
| Galesburg
| 7
| 7
|
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
UT: Telvin Chatman 7 run (Lasbat Amadou kick), 4:00
G: Grant Aten 13 run (John Rehn kick)
2nd quarter
UT: Chatman run (Amadou kick)
G: Dillon McBride 23 run (Rehn kick), 3:56
G: Egipciaco 64 pass (Rehn kick), 1:00
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ALLEMAN 14, QUINCY 14, 2nd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Alleman
| 0
| 14
|
|
| 14
| Quincy
| 7
| 7
|
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
Q: Lucas Reis 27 run (kick good), 8:53
2nd quarter
A: Nate Sheets 5 run (kick good), 11:14
A: Sheets 17 run (kick good), 4:28
Q: Adonte Crider 4 run (kick good), 3:18
3rd quarter
4th quarter
MORRISON 26, ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN 0, 4th quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Morrison
| 0
| 18
| 8
| 0
| 26
| E-P
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
M: Keegan Anderson 11 run (run failed), 8:57
M: Anderson 25 pass from Nate Helms (run failed), 8:16
M: Riley Wilkens 7 run (pass failed), :34.4
3rd quarter
M: Anderson 63 run (Hunter Newman run), 10:30
4th quarter
FULTON 14, RIVERDALE 0, 1st quarter
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Riverdale
| 0
|
|
|
| 0
| Fulton
| 14
|
|
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
F: Ethan Rash 1 rush (2pt good), 9:00
F: Jake Pannell 20 pass from Conner Barnett, 6:00
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
MERCER COUNTY 8, UNITED 0, 4th quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| United
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| MerCo
| 0
| 8
| 0
| 0
| 8
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
MC: Matthew Lucas 14 run (Braden Williams run), 2:06
3rd quarter
4th quarter
BETTENDORF 12, CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 7, 3rd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Bettendorf
| 12
| 0
| 0
|
| 12
| Kennedy
| 0
| 0
| 7
|
| 7
Scoring
1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 55 run (kick blocked), 10:58
Bett: Bey-Buie 4 run (run failed), :29
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
CRK: Cairron Hendred 71 run (Liam Wahe kick), 10:20
4th quarter
PLEASANT VALLEY 28, IOWA CITY HIGH 8, 2nd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| City High
| 0
| 8
|
|
| 8
| PV
| 21
| 7
|
|
| 28
Scoring
1st quarter
PV: Caden Kipper 11 run (Rhys Ward kick), 10:55
PV: Ryan Mumey 6 run (Ward kick), 7:29
PV: Kipper 10 run (Ward kick), 3:03
2nd quarter
PV: Mumey 15 run (Ward kick), 9:26
ICH: JayDaVonyae Hickman 4 run (Kolby Kucera pass from Raph Hamilton), 6:50
3rd quarter
4th quarter
NORTH SCOTT 30, CLINTON 0, 2nd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| North Scott
| 20
| 10
|
|
| 30
| Clinton
| 0
| 0
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
NS: Ty Anderson 64 pass from Jake Matthaidess (kick good), 9:39
NS: Matthaidess 1 run (Ethan Fairfield kick), 6:40
NS: Teagan Goodney 1 run (pass failed), 3:27
2nd quarter
NS: Fairfield 29 FG, 10:10
NS: Nathan Link 7 run (Fairfield kick), 6:42
3rd quarter
4th quarter
DAVENPORT WEST 28, BURLINGTON 13, 3rd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Burlington
| 13
| 0
| 0
|
| 13
| West
| 21
| 7
| 0
|
| 28
Scoring
1st quarter
B: Trey King Jr. 2 run (kick good)
DW: Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston 66 run (kick good)
DW: Schaeffer-Houston 22 run (Andres Gonzales kick)
B: Bryant Williams 17 run (2pt failed)
DW: Payton Thompson 12 run (kick good), 3:19
2nd quarter
DW: Payton Heath 20 pass from Thompson (kick good), 9:59
3rd quarter
4th quarter
AUGUSTANA at NORTH CENTRAL
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Augie
|
|
|
|
|
| N Central
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
ST. AMBROSE at OLIVET NAZARENE
6 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| SAU
|
|
|
|
|
| Olivet Naz
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Oct. 11 games:
Three Rivers Rock
Oct. 11 games:
Rockridge at Bureau Valley
Riverdale at Fulton
Oct. 12 games:
Orion at Sterling Newman
Three Rivers Mississippi
Oct. 11 games:
Sherrard at Spring Valley Hall
Princeton at Kewanee
Peru St. Bede at Monmouth-Roseville
Lincoln Trail
Oct. 11 games:
Annawan-Wethersfield at Mid-County
Ridgewood at Biggsville West Central
Princeville at Stark County
Iowa 4A District 4
Oct. 11 games:
Iowa City High at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Iowa City West
Muscatine at Marion Linn-Mar
Iowa 4A District 5
Oct. 10 games:
Cedar Rapids Washington 43, Davenport Central 20
Oct. 11 games:
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Burlington at Davenport West
Iowa 3A District 5
Oct. 10 games:
Assumption 27, Clear Creek-Amana 14
Oct. 11 games:
Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt
North Scott at Clinton