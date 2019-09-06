NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Moline at Lisle Benet (Jeff Wendland)
Metamora at Rock Island (Drake Lansman)
Chicago Lake View at Geneseo (Kyle Hartwick)
Alleman at Quincy Herald-Whig (Matt Schuckman)
United Township at East Peoria (QCSportsNet)
Kewanee at Orion (Terry Duckett)
Erie-Prophetstown at Riverdale (Tom Schroeder)
Bettendorf at Iowa City West (Don Doxsie)
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley (Chris James)
Davenport Central at North Scott (Travis Brown)
Saturday's local college schedule:
Coe at Augie (Tom Johnston)
St. Ambrose at Missouri Baptist (Bobby Metcalf)
_______________________________
LISLE BENET 14, MOLINE 13, 3rd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Moline
| 6
| 7
| 0
|
| 13
| Benet
| 0
| 14
| 0
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
M: Jaheim Mitchell 30 run (kick failed), 5:48
2nd quarter
B: Jonathan Martin 9 pass from Collin Gillespie (Will Benish kick), 11:55
B: Gillespie 1 run (Benish kick), 5:12
M: Nate Johnson 35 pass form Zidain Sterling (Caroline Hazen kick), 1:19
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ROCK ISLAND 21, METAMORA 14, 2nd quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Metamora
| 6
| 8
|
|
| 14
| Rocky
| 7
| 14
|
|
| 21
Scoring
1st quarter
M: Zach Poston 5 run (run failed), 6:41
RI: Davion Wilson 29 run (Victor Guzman kick), 4:20
2nd quarter
RI: Wilson 1 run (kick failed), 8:29
M: Vinny Querciagrossa 6 run (Querciagrossa run), 6:10
RI: Rogers 3 run (Jaiden VanCoillie pass from Devin Swift), 5:49
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
GENESEO 27, CHICAGO LAKE VIEW 0, 3rd quarter
7:15 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Lake View
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| Geneseo
| 6
| 15
| 6
|
| 27
Scoring
1st quarter
Gen: Kyle Hofer 4 run (kick blocked), 5:49
2nd quarter
Gen: P.J. Moser 56 run (2pt good), 5:37
Gen: Mason Jones 7 run (kick good), 1:28
3rd quarter
Gen: Hofer 4 run (kick failed), 6:02
4th quarter
_______________________________
ALLEMAN 17, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 14, 4th quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Alleman
| 0
| 10
| 7
| 0
| 17
| Quincy ND
| 0
| 7
| 7
| 0
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
QND: Johnny Ohnemus 66 run (kick good), 6:28
All: Nate Sheets 66 pass from (kick good), 4:36
All: Sean O'Hern 28 FG, :32
3rd quarter
All: Sheets 11 run (kick good), 5:18
QND: Grant Hyer 34 pass from Ike Wiley (kick good), 3:38
4th quarter
_______________________________
UNITED TOWNSHIP at EAST PEORIA
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| UT
|
|
|
|
|
| East Peoria
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
KEWANEE 14, ORION 13, 3rd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Kewanee
| 0
| 14
| 0
|
| 14
| Orion
| 0
| 13
| 0
|
| 13
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
O: Coby Schultz 20 pass from Ryan Jungwirth (kick failed), 11:17.
O: Quinn Hoftender 42 pass from Jungwirth (Kobe Lieving kick), 6:47
K: Xavier Crowe 25 punt return (Santos Contreras kick), 4:33
K: Josh Nimrick 7 run (Keegan Anderson kick), 1:04
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN at RIVERDALE
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| E-P
|
|
|
|
|
| Riverdale
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
BETTENDORF 28, IOWA CITY WEST 0, 2nd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Bettendorf
| 7
| 21
|
|
| 28
| Iowa City W
| 0
| 0
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
B: Harrison Bey-Buie 25 run (kick good), :2.8
2nd quarter
B: Bey-Buie 61 run (kick good), 11:26
B: AJ Douglas 47 pass form Joe Byrne (kick good), 8:34
B: Bey-Buie 13 run (Shea kick), 1:22
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 6, PLEASANT VALLEY 0, 2nd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| CR Prairie
| 3
| 3
|
|
| 6
| PV
| 0
| 0
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
CRP: Karter Griffin 37 FG
2nd quarter
CRP: Griffin 35 FG, 2:45
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
NORTH SCOTT 35, DAVENPORT CENTRAL 0, 3rd quarter
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Central
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
| North Scott
| 7
| 28
| 0
|
| 35
Scoring
1st quarter
NS: Jake Matthaidess 20 run (kick good), 2:48
2nd quarter
NS: Quentin Allison 36 run (kick good), 10:56
NS: Nate Link 5 run (kick good), 5:33
NS: Ty Anderson 21 pass from Matthaidess (kick good), 3:52
NS: Link 25 fumble return (kick good), 2:06.
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
COE at AUGUSTANA
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Coe
|
|
|
|
|
| Augie
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ST. AMBROSE at MISSOURI BAPTIST
1:30 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| SAU
|
|
|
|
|
| Mo. Bap.
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Western Big 6
Sept. 6 games:
Moline at Lisle Benet
Metamora at Rock Island
Alleman at Quincy Notre Dame
United Township at East Peoria
Lake View at Geneseo
Quincy at Alton
Pekin at Sterling
Sept. 7 games:
Galesburg at Centralia
Three Rivers Rock
Sept. 6 games:
Monmouth-Roseville at Rockridge
Sherrard at Morrison
Kewanee at Orion
Erie-Prophetstown at Riverdale
Peru St. Bede at Fulton
Prtinceton at Sterling Newman
Spring Valley Hall at Bureau Valley<
Three Rivers Mississippi
Sept. 6 games:
Monmouth-Roseville at Rockridge
Sherrard at Morrison
Kewanee at Orion
Erie-Prophetstown at Riverdale
Peru St. Bede at Fulton
Prtinceton at Sterling Newman
Spring Valley Hall at Bureau Valley
Lincoln Trail
Sept. 6 games:
Elmwood-Brimfield at Mercer County
Farmington at Annawan-Wethersfield
Bushnell-West Prairie at Ridgewood
Heyworth at United
Peoria Heights at Mid-County
South Fulton at Biggsville West Central
Abingdon-Avon at Princeville
Lewistown at Stark County
Iowa 4A District 4
Sept. 6 games:
Bettendorf at Iowa City West
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Dubuque Senior
Muscatine at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Cedar Falls at Iowa City High
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar Marion
Iowa 4A District 5
Sept. 5 games:
Davenport West 19, Clinton 7
Dubuque Hempstead 47, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Sept. 6 games:
Bettendorf at Iowa City West
North Scott at Davenport Central
Burlington at Keokuk
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Linn-Mar Marion
Iowa 3A District 5
Sept. 5 games:
Davenport West 19, Clinton 7
Sept. 6 games:
North Scott at Davenport Central
Assumption at Dubuque Wahlert
Central DeWitt at Maquoketa
Clear Creek-Amana at Fairfield
Iowa City Liberty at Waterloo East