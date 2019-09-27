{{featured_button_text}}
NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:

Friday's high school schedule:
Alleman at Geneseo (Jeff Wendland)
Moline at United Township (Don Doxsie)
Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee (Kyle Hartwick)
Princeville at Annawan-Wethersfield (Terry Duckett)
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley (Steve Batterson)
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Washington (Bobby Metcalf)
Davenport North at Linn-Mar Marion (Matt Coss)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West (Travis Brown)
Central DeWitt at North Scott (Chris James)

Saturday's high school schedule:
Rock Island at Galesburg (Jeff Wendland)
Rockridge at Fulton (Kyle Hartwick)
Mercer County at Ridgewood (Terry Duckett)

Saturday's local college schedule:
St. Ambrose at St. Francis (Ind.) (Bobby Metcalf)
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (Tom Johnston)

_______________________________

ALLEMAN 0, GENESEO 0, 1st quarter (rain delay)

6:30 p.m. Friday, @jaydub DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Alleman 0    0
 Geneseo  0    0

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

MOLINE 42, UNITED TOWNSHIP 14, 3rd quarter

5:30 p.m. Friday, @dox5 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Moline 21 21 0  42
 UT 0 14 0  14

Scoring

1st quarter
M: Kaeden Dreifurst 1 run (Caroline Hazen kick), 7:54
M: Dreifurst 1 run (Hazen kick), 5:13
M: Aboubacar Barry 1 run (Hazen kick), 3:09

2nd quarter
M: Barry 4 run (Hazen kick), 8:34
UT: Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen 58 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (kick good), 7:32
M: Jaheim Mitchell 36 run (Hazen kick), 6:33
UT: Geadeyan 9 run (kick good), 2:11
M: Jaheim Thornton 28 run (kick good), :17

3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN 6, KEWANEE 0, 2nd quarter (weather delay)

6 p.m. Friday, @KyleH_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 E-P 0 6   6
 Kewanee 0 0   0

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter
E-P: Eric Robinson 1 run (2pt failed), 9:25

3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

PRINCEVILLE at ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD, ppd.

7 p.m. Friday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Princeville     
 A-W     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

IOWA CITY WEST 7, PLEASANT VALLEY 7, 2nd quarter

6:30 p.m. Friday, @sbatt79 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 IC West 7 0   7
 PV 7 0   7

Scoring

1st quarter
PV: George Venzke 1 run (Rhys Ward kick), 6:50
ICW: Tate Crane 80 pass (Bryan Guess kick), 6:39

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

BETTENDORF 7, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 0, 1st quarter

7:30 p.m. Friday, @BobbyMetcalf88 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Bettendorf 7    7
 CR Washington 0    0

Scoring

1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 5 run (Reed Shea kick), 9:39

2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

DAVENPORT NORTH at LINN-MAR (lightning delay)

7:30 p.m. Friday, @mattcoss78 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 North     
 Linn-Mar     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 50, DAVENPORT WEST 0, 3rd quarter (lightning delay)

7:30 p.m. Friday, @TBrownSports 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Kennedy 20 28 2  50
 West 0 0 0  0

Scoring

1st quarter
CRK: White 14 run (kick good), 7:;55
CRK: Jay Oostendorp 35 fumble recovery (kick good), 6:46
CRK: White 9 run (kick failed), 2:55

2nd quarter
CRK: Cody Pflughaupt 14 pass from White (kick good)
CRK: Cairron Hendred 3 run (kick good), 9:52
CRK: White 2 run (kick good), :30
CRK: Nolan Jacobs 16 fumble recovery (kick good), :12

3rd quarter
CRK: Safety, 10:38

4th quarter



_______________________________

CENTRAL DEWITT at NORTH SCOTT

7:30 p.m. Friday, @QCVarsity 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 DeWitt     
 North Scott     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ROCK ISLAND at GALESBURG

11 a.m. Saturday, @jaydub_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rocky     
 Galesburg     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ROCKRIDGE at FULTON

11:30 a.m. Saturday, @KyleH_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Rockridge     
 Fulton     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

MERCER COUNTY at RIDGEWOOD

1 p.m. Saturday, @TDuckett_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 MerCo     
 Ridgewood     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

ST. AMBROSE at ST. FRANCIS

11 a.m. Saturday, @BobbyMetcalf88

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 SAU     
 SFU     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

AUGUSTANA at ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

1 p.m. Saturday, @TJ_DA 

 1st2nd3rd4thTotal
 Augie     
 IWU     

Scoring

1st quarter


2nd quarter


3rd quarter


4th quarter



_______________________________

LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Western Big 6

Sept. 27 games:
Moline at United Township
Alleman at Geneseo
Quincy at Sterling

Sept. 28 games:
Rock Island at Galesburg

Three Rivers Rock

Sept. 26 games:
Orion 44, Riverdale 0

Sept. 27 games:
Rockridge at Fulton
Bureau Valley at Monmouth-Roseville

Sept. 28 games:
Morrison at Sterlng Newman

Three Rivers Mississippi

Sept. 26 games:
Princeton 49, Sherrard 14

Sept. 27 games:
Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee
Bureau Valley at Monmouth-Roseville
Peru St. Bede at Spring Valley Hall

Lincoln Trail

Sept. 27 games:
Princeville at Annawan-Wethersfield
United at Mid-County
Stark County at Biggsville West Central

Sept. 28 games:
Mercer County at Ridgewood

Iowa 4A District 4

Sept. 27 games:
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Linn-Mar Marion
Muscatine at Iowa City High

Iowa 4A District 5

Sept. 27 games:
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Washington
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Burlington

Iowa 3A District 5

Sept. 26 games:
Assumption 55, Clinton 7

Sept. 27 games:
Central DeWitt at North Scott
Clear Creek-Amana at Iowa City Liberty

