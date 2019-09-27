NOTE: Games we are covering will be updated after each score, or at the end of the quarter. Scores are not final until noted. Follow our game coverage at the individual Twitter handles listed for each game or use the hashtag #HungryHobo11. You can also click on the individual Twitter handles listed for each game. For complete box scores and coverage of the games listed, pick up a copy of Saturday's or Sunday's Moline Dispatch or The Rock Island Argus. Here's how our lineup looks this weekend:
Friday's high school schedule:
Alleman at Geneseo (Jeff Wendland)
Moline at United Township (Don Doxsie)
Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee (Kyle Hartwick)
Princeville at Annawan-Wethersfield (Terry Duckett)
Iowa City West at Pleasant Valley (Steve Batterson)
Bettendorf at Cedar Rapids Washington (Bobby Metcalf)
Davenport North at Linn-Mar Marion (Matt Coss)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport West (Travis Brown)
Central DeWitt at North Scott (Chris James)
Saturday's high school schedule:
Rock Island at Galesburg (Jeff Wendland)
Rockridge at Fulton (Kyle Hartwick)
Mercer County at Ridgewood (Terry Duckett)
Saturday's local college schedule:
St. Ambrose at St. Francis (Ind.) (Bobby Metcalf)
Augustana at Illinois Wesleyan (Tom Johnston)
_______________________________
ALLEMAN 0, GENESEO 0, 1st quarter (rain delay)
6:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Alleman
| 0
|
|
|
| 0
| Geneseo
| 0
|
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
MOLINE 42, UNITED TOWNSHIP 14, 3rd quarter
5:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Moline
| 21
| 21
| 0
|
| 42
| UT
| 0
| 14
| 0
|
| 14
Scoring
1st quarter
M: Kaeden Dreifurst 1 run (Caroline Hazen kick), 7:54
M: Dreifurst 1 run (Hazen kick), 5:13
M: Aboubacar Barry 1 run (Hazen kick), 3:09
2nd quarter
M: Barry 4 run (Hazen kick), 8:34
UT: Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen 58 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (kick good), 7:32
M: Jaheim Mitchell 36 run (Hazen kick), 6:33
UT: Geadeyan 9 run (kick good), 2:11
M: Jaheim Thornton 28 run (kick good), :17
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN 6, KEWANEE 0, 2nd quarter (weather delay)
6 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| E-P
| 0
| 6
|
|
| 6
| Kewanee
| 0
| 0
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
E-P: Eric Robinson 1 run (2pt failed), 9:25
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
PRINCEVILLE at ANNAWAN-WETHERSFIELD, ppd.
7 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Princeville
|
|
|
|
|
| A-W
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
IOWA CITY WEST 7, PLEASANT VALLEY 7, 2nd quarter
6:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| IC West
| 7
| 0
|
|
| 7
| PV
| 7
| 0
|
|
| 7
Scoring
1st quarter
PV: George Venzke 1 run (Rhys Ward kick), 6:50
ICW: Tate Crane 80 pass (Bryan Guess kick), 6:39
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
BETTENDORF 7, CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON 0, 1st quarter
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Bettendorf
| 7
|
|
|
| 7
| CR Washington
| 0
|
|
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
Bett: Harrison Bey-Buie 5 run (Reed Shea kick), 9:39
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
DAVENPORT NORTH at LINN-MAR (lightning delay)
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| North
|
|
|
|
|
| Linn-Mar
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 50, DAVENPORT WEST 0, 3rd quarter (lightning delay)
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Kennedy
| 20
| 28
| 2
|
| 50
| West
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
| 0
Scoring
1st quarter
CRK: White 14 run (kick good), 7:;55
CRK: Jay Oostendorp 35 fumble recovery (kick good), 6:46
CRK: White 9 run (kick failed), 2:55
2nd quarter
CRK: Cody Pflughaupt 14 pass from White (kick good)
CRK: Cairron Hendred 3 run (kick good), 9:52
CRK: White 2 run (kick good), :30
CRK: Nolan Jacobs 16 fumble recovery (kick good), :12
3rd quarter
CRK: Safety, 10:38
4th quarter
_______________________________
CENTRAL DEWITT at NORTH SCOTT
7:30 p.m. Friday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| DeWitt
|
|
|
|
|
| North Scott
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ROCK ISLAND at GALESBURG
11 a.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Rocky
|
|
|
|
|
| Galesburg
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ROCKRIDGE at FULTON
11:30 a.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Rockridge
|
|
|
|
|
| Fulton
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
MERCER COUNTY at RIDGEWOOD
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| MerCo
|
|
|
|
|
| Ridgewood
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
ST. AMBROSE at ST. FRANCIS
11 a.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| SAU
|
|
|
|
|
| SFU
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
AUGUSTANA at ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
1 p.m. Saturday,
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Total
| Augie
|
|
|
|
|
| IWU
|
|
|
|
|
Scoring
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
_______________________________
