Moline 35, Rock Island 28
M: Kaeden Dreifurst 7 run (Carolina Hayden kick), 8:17 RI: Davion Wilson 1 run (kick blocked), 3:27 M: Aboubacar Barry 13 run (Hazen kick), 10:02 RI: Eli Reese 45 run (Wilson run), 9:19 M: Dreifurst 1 run (Hazen kick), :26 M: Barry 6 run (Hazen kick), 3:33 RI: Reese 7 run (Victor Guzman kick), 8:26 M: Barry 13 run (Hazen kick), 5:19 RI: Jaiden VanCoillie 7 pass from Reese (Guzman kick), 3:12
Passing (C-A-I);9-17-0;1-5-0
Rushing: RI Eli Reese 12-83, Davion Wilson 17-68, Marriyon Rogers 4-19, JàKye Hill 5-14, Devin Swift 1-5. M Kaeden Dreifurst 23-227, Aboubacar Barry 25-204, Jaheim Mitchell 6-44, Zidain Sterling 2-(7). Passing: RI Reese 7-10-0-110, Swift 2-7-0-25. M Sterling 1-5-0-11 Receiving: RI Hill 3-41, Victor Guzman 2-52, Jaylen Brozovich 2-23, Wilson 1-12, Jaiden VanCoillie 1-7. M Nate Johnson 1-11. Sacks: RI Ravon Johnson-Taylor ½-(7), Jayden Upton ½-(7). M: Anthony Tovar 2-(7). Freshmen: Rock Island 18, Moline 8 Quincy 55, United Township 21 United Township;0;7;7;7—21
Q: Xai Benjamin 6 run (kick failed), 8:30
Q: Adonte Crider 84 run (Quinn Rupert pass from Lucas Reis), 5:24
Q: Zach Bates blocked punt recovered (kick good), 3:47
Q: Clay Hansen 7 pass from Reis (kick good), 2:01
Q: Hansen 27 pass from Reis (kick blocked), 9:39
Q: Scott Sprick 16 pass from Reis (kick good), 4:43
UT: Dakari Baldwin 27 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (kick good), 1:32
Q: Sprick 26 pass from Reis (kick good), :7
Q: Drae Humphrey 34 run (kick good), 5:22
UT: Lamont Hill 9 run (kick good), :11
UT: Michael Manning 18 pass form Geadeyan (kick good), 10:30
Passing C-A-I;17-24-0;5-10-0
Rushing: Quincy: Adonte Crider 8-127, Lucas Reis 5-42, Xai Benjamin 4-17, Sean McCarty 1-(3), Brady Rupert 5-18, Drae Humphrey 1-34, Hayden Clark 8-39, Tucker Crenshaw 2-12. United Township: Telvin Chatman 5-13, Cayne Smith 8-14, Daslah Geadeyan 2-10, Lamont Hill 8-59, Dakari Baldwin 1-(8). Passing: Quincy: Reis 17-24-192-4. United Township: Geadeyan 5-10-71-2. Receiving: Quincy: Scott Sprick 7-53, Brady Rupert 1-8, Adonte Crider 1-7, Ethan Barnes 1-8, Clay Hansen 4-44, Tournear 1-13. United Township: Baldwin 2-37, Trevell Carpenter 1-15, Smith 1-3, Michael Manning 1-18. Sterling 34, Alleman 6 S: Willman 28 run (kick failed), 1:53 S: Willman 1 run (kick good), 2:13 S: Noel Aponte 37 run (kick good), 4:12 S: Howard 3 run (kick good), 3:02 All: Lakin Calloway 37 pass from Sheets (kick failed), 8:51 S: Aponte 25 run (kick good), 4:46
Passing (C-A-I);4-6-1;6-10-0
Rushing: Nate Sheets 22-77, Gabe Sebben 5-15, Dominic Ferrari 2-4, Dockery-Jackson 2-2, Jack Patting 11-1, Jake Mattecheck 3-(1). S Noel Aponte 11-90, Copper Willman 13-88, Jashawn Howard 11-25 Passing: A Sheets 4-6-1-59. S Willman 6-10-0-50 Receiving: A Mattecheck 2-3, Lakin Calloway 1-38, Caleb Sharer 1-18. S Aponte 3-21, Spaulding 2-24, Isaiah Yarbrough 1-5 Fumble recoveries: A Sharer. S Trevon Jordan Geneseo 21, Galesburg 14 Gal: Grant Aten 37 pass from Connor Aten (David Olivas kick), 5:22 Gen: Mason Jones 33 run (Logan Hansen kick), 8:51 Gen: Nathan Beneke 20 pass from Jacob McConnell, lateral to Hofer (Hansen kick), 1:25 Gen: Jones 19 run (Hansen kick), 7:07 Gal: Justis Gatson 44 pass form C.Aten (Olivas kick), 4:14
Rushes-yards;37-185;25-65
Comp-att-int;3-7-0;18-32-1
Penalties-yards;6-45;4-45
Rushing: Gen., McConnell 2-(-14), Moser 12-46, Hofer 11-52, Jones 14-101. Gal., 11-15, C. Aten 10-35, Klaine 2-8, Vaynerman 1-3, Carr 1-4.
Passing: Gen., McConnell 3-7-0. Gal., C. Aten 18-32-1.
Receiving: Gen., Jones 1-8, Hofer 1-26, Beneke 1-10. Gal., Alexandre Egipciaco 5-34, Gatson 7-92, G. Aten 4-72, Vaynerman 1-10, Alexavier Egipciaco 1-2.
Orion 19, Rockridge 0 O: Coby Schultz 33 pass from Ryan Jungwirth (Kobe Lieving kick), 10:07 O: Lieving 29 run (pass failed), 6:50 O: Quinn Hoftender 17 pass from Jungwirth (kick failed), 3:44
Rushing yards;33-86;;35-64
Passes (C-A-I);10-19-3;;10-13-0
Rushing: Rockridge: Brayden Deem 14-35, Niko Zarlatanes 18-46, Nate Henry 1-5;;Orion: Jungwirth 10-(3), Schultz 11-21, Braydi Mascari 9-4, Lieving 5-42. Passing: Rockridge: Deem 10-19-3, 87 yards; Orion: Jungwirth 10-13-0, 151 yards. Receiving: Rockridge: Henry 2-5, Zarlatanes 2-18, Peyton Dye 1-(4), Cole Rusk 3-54, Thomas Fratzke 1-7, Wyatt Rudsell 1-7;;Orion: Schultz 5-75, Hoftender 3-56, Mascari 1-10, Dathen Moore 1-11. Interceptions: Orion: Jungwirth, Jared Mohr, Mascari. Fumble recoveries: Orion: Jayson Johnson 2. TFLs: Rockridge: Ryan Parchert 2-(4), Zarlatanes 4-(16), Zach Williams 2-(5), Damon Pearson 1-(3), Rudsell 1-(1), Hunter Locke 1-(2);;Orion: Zack Riddell 2-(5), Lieving 1-(4), Johnson 2-(7), Mascari 1-(1), Schultz 1-(1). Morrison 16, Riverdale 3 R: Easton Day 34 field goal, 11:25 M: T.C. Ottens 12 pass from Nathan Helms (Nathan Mickley run), 7:50 M: Nick Allen 3 run (Riley Wilkens run), 8:44
Rushing yds;36-222;38-163
Rushing: M: Hunter Newman 10-70, Keegan Anderson 7-50, Nathan Mickley 9-44, Riley Wilkens 9-38 yards, Nathan Allen 1-1; R: Colton Reiman 13-70, Jason Smith 11-30, David Allen 6-28, Nathan Bradley 2-7, Caleb Jennings 2-4, Dalton Cathcart 3-14, Bryce Ditto 1-0.
Passing: M: Nathan Helms 2-5-0-26; R: Bryce Ditto 4-11-1-41.
Receiving: M: T.C. Ottens 1-12, Nick Allen 1-14; R: Bryan Caves 2-16, David Arney 1-16, Colton Reiman 1-9.
Interceptions: M: Isaak Shetler 1.
Sacks: R: Bryan Caves 1-8.
Fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6 BV: Dalton Dean 15 pass to Evan Eckburg (kick failed) F: Kyler Pessman 63 run (Eathen Long kick) F: Connor Barnett 11 run (Long kick) F: Pessman 42 run (Long kick) F: Brook Mason 39 pass from Barnett (kick failed) F: Pessman 32 run (Long kick) F: Jacob Jones 18 run (kick failed) F: Ethan Rash 31 runn (Long kick) F: Keegan VanKompon 5 run (Long kick) E-P 33, Sherrard 7 Erie-Prophetstown;7;14;6;7—33
E-P: Eric Robinson 4 run (PAT good), 3:22.
E-P: Hunter Oleseon 9 pass from Robinson (PAT good), :25.
E-P: Levi Cole 30 pass from Robinson (PAT good), :00.
S: Corbin Crippin 25 pass from Kyle Yeater (PAT good), 7:17.
E-P: Ross Purvis 3 run (PAT no good), 3:18.
E-P: Oleson 2 run (PAT no good), 6:04.
Passing (C-A-I);4-8-0;11-22-1
Rushing: E-P: Eric Robinson 16-94, Hunter Oleson 12-40, Ross Purvis 20-105, Connor Sibley 1-(2). S: Yeater 10-50, Caleb McWhorter 10-47, D’Angelo Moody 5-9, Eli Bernier 1-5, Kaden Meguffy 4-5. Passing: E-P: Robinson 4-8-72-2. S: Yeater 11-22-142-1.
Receiving: E-P: Sibley 1-25, Oleson 2-17, Levi Cole 1-30. S: Davis 5-46, Bernier 2-30, Corbin Crippen 3-49, Moody 2-17. Mercer County 22, Stark County 0 MC: Rillie 6 run (kick failed), 7:58 MC: Seth Speaker 7 run (2pt good), 4:49 MC: Gutierrez 42 run (2pt good), 3:22 Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 7 A-W: Tuker Miller 4 run (run failed), 5:12 A-W: Samuels 67 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Miller run), 3:55 U: Thompson 12 pass form Flynn (kick good), :17 A-W: Samules 25 pass from Quaagliano (pass failed), 8:11 A-W: Miller 51 pass from Quagliano (pass failed), 1:02 A-W: Miller 4 run (Reece Gripp run), 7:15 A-W: Gripp 17 run (Shaw pass from Quagliano), 3:15 A-W: Miller 5 run (run failed), 11:33 North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0 NS: Quentin Allen 3 run (kick blocked), 8:02 NS: Jake Matthaides 7 run (Ethan Fairfield kick), :9 NS: Ben Belken 5 pass from Matthaidess (Fairfield kick), 6:00 Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0 DN: Kade Schults 8 run (2pt failed), 8:25 DN: Isaac Griffiths 22 FG, 4:04 DN: Morales 6 pass from West (kick good) DN: West 12 run (kick good), 4:14 DN: Schults 8 run (kick good), 9:38 DN: Schults 5 run (kick good), 3:01 Western Big 6 Friday's games
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-001
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) turns down the field to face Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (82) on a carry during the second quarter of Friday's Western Big Six Conference opener at Moline's Browning Field.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-002
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers (2) runs the ball wide during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-003
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) celebrates a touchdown with Jaylen Brozovich (9) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-004
Moline fans cheer for their team during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-005
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-006
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) runs up the middle and into the waiting arms of a pair of Moline defenders during the first quarter of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener at Moline's Browning Field.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-007
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) is brought down by Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (82) and Victor Guzman (3) during the first quarter of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Moline's Browning Field.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-008
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) runs for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper play during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-009
Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) runs the ball during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-010
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) runs up the middle as Rock Island's Ravon Johnson Taylor (26) and Roman McCoy (22) try to bring him down during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-011
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-012
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) runs toward the sideline as he’s chased by Rock Island's Terrell Akers (12) during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-013
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) tosses the ball back to a referee as he celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-014
Moline's Zidain Sterling (2) hands off the ball to Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-015
Rock Island quarterback Devin Swift (8) throws a pass during the first quarter of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference opener against the Moline Maroons at Moline's Browning Field.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-016
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) shakes off a hit by Rock Island's Kenyhon Yancey (6) and breaks down to try and get away from Marriyon Rogers (2) during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-017
Rock Island's Devin Swift (8) runs on a quarterback keeper play during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-018
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) turns to face Rock Island's Darrell Woodson (82) on a carry during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-019
Rock Island's Devin Swift (8) gets ready to hand off the ball to Davion Wilson (21) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-020
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) looks for a gap to run as teammate Jacob Pauwels (80) makes a block for him during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-021
Rock Island's Ja’Kye Hill (4) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-022
Moline fans cheer for their team after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-023
Rock Island cheerleaders cheer for their team during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-024
Moline head coach Mike Morrissey talks to his players before kickoff at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-025
A Moline fan runs with a school flag after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-026
Moline's head coach Mike Morrissey celebrates a win with his players after their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-027
Moline's Collin Gailbraith (50) celebrates with fans on the field after their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-028
Rock Island's Ju Har Ree (52) battles Moline's Cobie Underwood (95) on the line during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-029
Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) runs the ball as Rock Island's Peter Kimba (11) closes in on him with two other defenders during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-030
Rock Island's Devin Swift (8) takes a snap during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-031
Moline players storm the field before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-032
Homecoming queen Isabel Sernigan is escorted by homecoming king Moline's Aboubacar Barry before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-033
Rock Island and Moline players shake hands after the coin toss before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-034
Moline's Jacob Pauwels (80) goes up for a pass while warming up before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-035
Moline's Jayden Jackson (12) makes a catch during warm-ups before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-036
Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) reaches out to return the kickoff from a bounce to start their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-037
Rock Island's Devin Swift (8) takes a snap during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-038
Moline fans cheer for their team during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-039
Homecoming queen Isabel Sernigan is escorted by homecoming king Moline's Aboubacar Barry before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-040
Moline fans cheer for their team just before kickoff at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-041
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) hands off to Rock Island's Kyle Hendricks (55) while running plays against the defense before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-042
Rock Island cheerleaders smile as they perform before the game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-043
Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) gestures to the crowd before receiving the kickoff to start heir game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-044
Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) finds room to run behind blocker Moline's Ben Duenas (70) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-045
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) looks down the field as he runs away from a tackler during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-046
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) reaches out with the ball after being brought down by Rock Island's MJ Stern (13) and Donovan Rogers (54) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-047
Moline's Kaeden Dreifurst (6) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-048
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is brought down by Moline's Zion Rodriguez-Penn (3) and Tyler Sperry (28) during the first quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-049
Moline's Aboubacar Barry (5) runs, avoiding a tackle by Rock Island's Jayden Upton (44) during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-050
Moline's Caroline Hazen (1) kicks a point-after during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-051
Moline's Anthony Tovar (41) kicks off after a touchdown during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-052
Rock Island's Ja’Kye Hill (4) looks for room to run on a kickoff return with Moline's Jaheim Mitchell (21) in pursuit during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-053
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) is brought down for a loss on a quarterback keeper play by Moline's Anthony Tovar (41) during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-054
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) looks for room to run as he’s hit by Moline's Zion Rodriguez-Penn (3) and Moline's Collin Gailbraith (50) during the second quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-055
Moline's Zidain Sterling (2) throws passes to warm up before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-056
Moline's Matthew Bailey (7) throws passes to warm up before their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-057
Kids play catch behind the visiting stands during the fourth quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-058
Rock Island head coach Ben Hammer talks to his players during the fourth quarter of their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-059
Moline's Jayden Jackson (12) celebrates a win with teammates after their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-rocky-moline-fb-060
Moline players celebrate a win over Rock Island after their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-001a.jpg
Orion’s Cole Kratzberg (23) runs the ball against Rockridge's Brexton Rogers (71) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-002a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) passes against Rockridge's Hunter Locke (52) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-003a.jpg
Orion players celebrate a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-004a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) gives out high fives after a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-005a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) tackles Rockridge's Peyton Dye (23) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-006a.jpg
Orion's Coby Schultz (2) tackles Rockridge's Nate Henry (1) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-007a.jpg
Rockridge's Drew Parkiert (63) tackles Orion's Coby Schultz (2) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-008a.jpg
Rockridge's Niko Zarlatanes (40) runs the ball against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-009a.jpg
The Orion banner reads “United We Fight” in honor of Orion freshman Xander Carlson, who is battling cancer, before their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-011a.jpg
Orion players make their way to the field their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-012a.jpg
Orion’s Ben Dunlap (76) leads the Chargers onto the field before their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-013a.jpg
during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-014a.jpg
Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) and Wylie Fitzgerald (10) hype each other up before their game against Orion Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-015a.jpg
Orion’s Cole Kratzberg (23) runs the ball against Rockridge's Brexton Rogers (71) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-016a.jpg
Orion’s Jordan Fricke (79) cheers on the sideline during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-017a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) passes against Rockridge's Hunter Locke (52) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-018a.jpg
Orion's Coby Schultz (2) tackles Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-020a.jpg
Orion's Coby Schultz (2) reacts after catching the ball in the end zone against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-021a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) and Jayson Johnson (72) hug Coby Schultz (2) after a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-022a.jpg
Orion players celebrate a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-023a.jpg
Orion cheerleaders sport United We Fight t-shirts during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-024a.jpg
Orion players cheer on the sideline against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-025a.jpg
Orion players cheer on the sideline against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-026a.jpg
Rockridge fans watch the Rockets play Orion Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-027a.jpg
Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) looks to pass against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-028a.jpg
Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) looks to pass against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-029a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) tackles Rockridge's Peyton Dye (23) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-030a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) tackles Rockridge's Peyton Dye (23) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-031a.jpg
Orion players celebrate a Rockridge fumble during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-033a.jpg
Orion’s Zack Riddell (74) reacts after sacking Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-034a.jpg
Rockridge's Nate Henry (1) runs against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-035a.jpg
during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-036a.jpg
Orion’s Cole Kratzberg (23) and Coby Schultz (2) tackle Rockridge's Nate Henry (1) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-037a.jpg
Orion’s Luke DeBaillie (69) takes a drink during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-038a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) looks to pass against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-039a.jpg
Orion's Quinn Hoftender (6) tackles Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-040a.jpg
Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) hands the ball off to Niko Zarlatanes (40) against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-041a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) tackles Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-042a.jpg
Orion and Rockridge players reach for the fumble during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-043a.jpg
Orion’s head coach Chip Filler talks to his players during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-044a.jpg
Orion's Coby Schultz (2) catches the ball before being tackled Rockridge's Connor Shaffer (62) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-045a.jpg
Orion cheerleaders cheer on the Chargers during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-046a.jpg
Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) passes against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-047a.jpg
Rockridge's Niko Zarlatanes (40) runs against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-049a.jpg
“Believe” is written on a sign near the end zone during Orion’s game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-050a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) passes against Rockridge's Zach Williams (54) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-051a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) runs the ball against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-052a.jpg
Orion’s Kobe Lieving (42) runs the ball for an eventual touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-053a.jpg
Orion’s Brayden Rodney (55) gets a high five after a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-054a.jpg
Orion’s Jared Mohr (16) runs after an interception against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-055a.jpg
Orion's Quinn Hoftender (6) is tackled by Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-056a.jpg
Orion's Quinn Hoftender (6) and Coby Schultz (2) celebrate a touchdown against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-057a.jpg
Orion’s head coach Chip Filler gives his players high fives during their game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-058a.jpg
Rockridge's Peyton Locke (5) runs the ball against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-059a.jpg
Rockridge's Wyatt Rudsell (17) blocks the pass against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-060a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) runs the ball against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-061a.jpg
Rockridge's Brayden Deem (16) is tackled by Orion's Coby Schultz (2) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-062a.jpg
Rockridge's Niko Zarlatanes (40) runs the ball against Orion during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-063a.jpg
Orion freshman Xander Carlson watches balloons that were released in his honor during halftime of the Chargers game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion. Xander is currently undergoing treatment for a ganglioglioma brain tumor. Rockridge and Orion fans wore t-shirts in an attempt to raise awareness about cancer. Both teams had fans participate in the balloon release as well.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-064a.jpg
Orion freshman Xander Carlson watches balloons that were released in his honor during halftime of the Chargers game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion. Xander is currently undergoing treatment for a ganglioglioma brain tumor. Rockridge and Orion fans wore t-shirts in an attempt to raise awareness about cancer. Both teams had fans participate in the balloon release as well.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-065a.jpg
Orion's Ryan Jungwirth (4) runs the ball against Rockridge during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-066a.jpg
Orion players hug after defeating Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-067a.jpg
Orion’s Ben Dunlap (76) and Rockridge's Ryan Parchert (65) hold hands as both teams pray after their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-048a.jpg
Orion’s Jared Mohr (16) tackles Rockridge's Nate Henry (1) during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-mda-spt-orion-rock-fb-049a.jpg
“Believe” is written on a sign near the end zone during Orion’s game against Rockridge Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Charger Field in Orion.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-004
Pleasant Valley's Logan Collier nearly sacks North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-001
North Scott takes the field against Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-002
North Scott's Ty Anderson finds a hole in the Pleasant Valley defense Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-003
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess gets hit by Pleasant Valley's Kellen Hornbuckle, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-005
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover finds a hole in the North Scott defense, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-006
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess avoids the hit by Pleasant Valley's TJ Brown, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-007
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess fumbles the ball as Pleasant Valley's Logan Collier sacks him, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-008
North Scott's Griffin Wilder hits Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover behind the line Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-009
Pleasant Valley's Ben Wilson gets hit by North Scott's Carter Markham on Friday during first-half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-010
Pleasant Valley's Jose Lara gets hit by North Scott's Carter Schmidt after making the catch, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-011
Pleasant Valley's Jack Young gets the leg tackle on North Scott's Max Solis, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-012
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess hands off to running back Quentin Allison during Friday's game in Eldridge. The Lancers are off to a 3-0 start following a 20-0 win over Pleasant Valley.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-013
North Scott quarterback Jake Matthaidess makes the throw against Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-014
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover gets hit by North Scott's Nate Link, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-015
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover makes a touchdown saving tackle on North Scott's Tytan Anderson after he made an interception, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
091319-qct-spt-pv-ns football-016
Pleasant Valley's Brandon DePover gets hit by North Scott's Nate Link, Friday, September 13, 2019, during first half action at Lancer Stadium.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
