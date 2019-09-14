{{featured_button_text}}
Moline players celebrate a win over Rock Island after their game at Moline High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com

Moline 35, Rock Island 28

Rock Island;6;8;0;14—28

Moline;7;14;7;7—35

First quarter

M: Kaeden Dreifurst 7 run (Carolina Hayden kick), 8:17

RI: Davion Wilson 1 run (kick blocked), 3:27

Second quarter

M: Aboubacar Barry 13 run (Hazen kick), 10:02

RI: Eli Reese 45 run (Wilson run), 9:19

M: Dreifurst 1 run (Hazen kick), :26

Third quarter

M: Barry 6 run (Hazen kick), 3:33

Fourth quarter

RI: Reese 7 run (Victor Guzman kick), 8:26

M: Barry 13 run (Hazen kick), 5:19

RI: Jaiden VanCoillie 7 pass from Reese (Guzman kick), 3:12

;RI;Mol

First downs;21;27

Rushing;39-189;56-468

Passing (Yds);135;11

Passing (C-A-I);9-17-0;1-5-0

Punts;4-26.3;3-37.3

Fumbles;0-0;1-0

Penalties;7-71;12-126

Rushing: RI Eli Reese 12-83, Davion Wilson 17-68, Marriyon Rogers 4-19, JàKye Hill 5-14, Devin Swift 1-5. M Kaeden Dreifurst 23-227, Aboubacar Barry 25-204, Jaheim Mitchell 6-44, Zidain Sterling 2-(7).

Passing: RI Reese 7-10-0-110, Swift 2-7-0-25. M Sterling 1-5-0-11

Receiving: RI Hill 3-41, Victor Guzman 2-52, Jaylen Brozovich 2-23, Wilson 1-12, Jaiden VanCoillie 1-7. M Nate Johnson 1-11.

Sacks: RI Ravon Johnson-Taylor ½-(7), Jayden Upton ½-(7). M: Anthony Tovar 2-(7).

Freshmen: Rock Island 18, Moline 8

Quincy 55, United Township 21

Quincy;28;20;7;0—55

United Township;0;7;7;7—21

First quarter

Q: Xai Benjamin 6 run (kick failed), 8:30

Q: Adonte Crider 84 run (Quinn Rupert pass from Lucas Reis), 5:24

Q: Zach Bates blocked punt recovered (kick good), 3:47

Q: Clay Hansen 7 pass from Reis (kick good), 2:01

Second quarter

Q: Hansen 27 pass from Reis (kick blocked), 9:39

Q: Scott Sprick 16 pass from Reis (kick good), 4:43

UT: Dakari Baldwin 27 pass from Daslah Geadeyan (kick good), 1:32

Q: Sprick 26 pass from Reis (kick good), :7

Third quarter

Q: Drae Humphrey 34 run (kick good), 5:22

UT: Lamont Hill 9 run (kick good), :11

Fourth quarter

UT: Michael Manning 18 pass form Geadeyan (kick good), 10:30

;Q;UT

First downs;20;9

Rushing yards;269;59

Passing yards;192;71

Passing C-A-I;17-24-0;5-10-0

Punts-avg;0-0;4-26.5

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-yrds;6-78;8-94

Rushing: Quincy: Adonte Crider 8-127, Lucas Reis 5-42, Xai Benjamin 4-17, Sean McCarty 1-(3), Brady Rupert 5-18, Drae Humphrey 1-34, Hayden Clark 8-39, Tucker Crenshaw 2-12. United Township: Telvin Chatman 5-13, Cayne Smith 8-14, Daslah Geadeyan 2-10, Lamont Hill 8-59, Dakari Baldwin 1-(8).

Passing: Quincy: Reis 17-24-192-4. United Township: Geadeyan 5-10-71-2.

Receiving: Quincy: Scott Sprick 7-53, Brady Rupert 1-8, Adonte Crider 1-7, Ethan Barnes 1-8, Clay Hansen 4-44, Tournear 1-13. United Township: Baldwin 2-37, Trevell Carpenter 1-15, Smith 1-3, Michael Manning 1-18.

Sterling 34, Alleman 6

Alleman;0;0;0;6—6

Sterling;6;7;14;7—34

First quarter

S: Willman 28 run (kick failed), 1:53

Second quarter

S: Willman 1 run (kick good), 2:13

Third quarter

S: Noel Aponte 37 run (kick good), 4:12

S: Howard 3 run (kick good), 3:02

Fourth quarter

All: Lakin Calloway 37 pass from Sheets (kick failed), 8:51

S: Aponte 25 run (kick good), 4:46

;All;Ster

First downs;9;11

Rushing;46-98;35-203

Passing (Yds);59;50

Passing (C-A-I);4-6-1;6-10-0

Punts;6-31.7;4-41.8

Fumbles;2-1;1-1

Penalties;5-51;8-46

Rushing: Nate Sheets 22-77, Gabe Sebben 5-15, Dominic Ferrari 2-4, Dockery-Jackson 2-2, Jack Patting 11-1, Jake Mattecheck 3-(1). S Noel Aponte 11-90, Copper Willman 13-88, Jashawn Howard 11-25

Passing: A Sheets 4-6-1-59. S Willman 6-10-0-50

Receiving: A Mattecheck 2-3, Lakin Calloway 1-38, Caleb Sharer 1-18. S Aponte 3-21, Spaulding 2-24, Isaiah Yarbrough 1-5

Fumble recoveries: A Sharer. S Trevon Jordan

Interceptions: Spaulding

Geneseo 21, Galesburg 14

Geneseo;0;14;7;0—21

Galesburg;7;0;0;7—14

First quarter

Gal: Grant Aten 37 pass from Connor Aten (David Olivas kick), 5:22

Second quarter

Gen: Mason Jones 33 run (Logan Hansen kick), 8:51

Gen: Nathan Beneke 20 pass from Jacob McConnell, lateral to Hofer (Hansen kick), 1:25

Third quarter

Gen: Jones 19 run (Hansen kick), 7:07

Fourth quarter

Gal: Justis Gatson 44 pass form C.Aten (Olivas kick), 4:14

;GEN;GAL

First downs;12;14

Rushes-yards;37-185;25-65

Passing;44;210

Comp-att-int;3-7-0;18-32-1

Punts;6-31;4-34

Fumbles-lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-yards;6-45;4-45

Rushing: Gen., McConnell 2-(-14), Moser 12-46, Hofer 11-52, Jones 14-101. Gal., 11-15, C. Aten 10-35, Klaine 2-8, Vaynerman 1-3, Carr 1-4.

Passing: Gen., McConnell 3-7-0. Gal., C. Aten 18-32-1.

Receiving: Gen., Jones 1-8, Hofer 1-26, Beneke 1-10. Gal., Alexandre Egipciaco 5-34, Gatson 7-92, G. Aten 4-72, Vaynerman 1-10, Alexavier Egipciaco 1-2.

Orion 19, Rockridge 0

Rockridge;0;0;0;0—0

Orion;7;12;0;0—19

First quarter

O: Coby Schultz 33 pass from Ryan Jungwirth (Kobe Lieving kick), 10:07

Second quarter

O: Lieving 29 run (pass failed), 6:50

O: Quinn Hoftender 17 pass from Jungwirth (kick failed), 3:44

R'ridge;;Orion

First downs;10;;10

Rushing yards;33-86;;35-64

Passing yards;87;;151

Passes (C-A-I);10-19-3;;10-13-0

Punts;3-26.0;;6-28.7

Fumbles lost;3-2;;0-0

Penalties;6-70;;8-75

Rushing: Rockridge: Brayden Deem 14-35, Niko Zarlatanes 18-46, Nate Henry 1-5;;Orion: Jungwirth 10-(3), Schultz 11-21, Braydi Mascari 9-4, Lieving 5-42.

Passing: Rockridge: Deem 10-19-3, 87 yards; Orion: Jungwirth 10-13-0, 151 yards.

Receiving: Rockridge: Henry 2-5, Zarlatanes 2-18, Peyton Dye 1-(4), Cole Rusk 3-54, Thomas Fratzke 1-7, Wyatt Rudsell 1-7;;Orion: Schultz 5-75, Hoftender 3-56, Mascari 1-10, Dathen Moore 1-11.

Interceptions: Orion: Jungwirth, Jared Mohr, Mascari.

Fumble recoveries: Orion: Jayson Johnson 2.

TFLs: Rockridge: Ryan Parchert 2-(4), Zarlatanes 4-(16), Zach Williams 2-(5), Damon Pearson 1-(3), Rudsell 1-(1), Hunter Locke 1-(2);;Orion: Zack Riddell 2-(5), Lieving 1-(4), Johnson 2-(7), Mascari 1-(1), Schultz 1-(1).

Morrison 16, Riverdale 3

Second quarter

R: Easton Day 34 field goal, 11:25

Third quarter

M: T.C. Ottens 12 pass from Nathan Helms (Nathan Mickley run), 7:50

Fourth quarter

M: Nick Allen 3 run (Riley Wilkens run), 8:44

;MOR;RIV

First downs;13;12

Rushing yds;36-222;38-163

Passing yds;26;41

Passing;2-5-0;4-11-1

Punts;0-0;2-31.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties;4-35;4-20

Rushing: M: Hunter Newman 10-70, Keegan Anderson 7-50, Nathan Mickley 9-44, Riley Wilkens 9-38 yards, Nathan Allen 1-1; R: Colton Reiman 13-70, Jason Smith 11-30, David Allen 6-28, Nathan Bradley 2-7, Caleb Jennings 2-4, Dalton Cathcart 3-14, Bryce Ditto 1-0.

Passing: M: Nathan Helms 2-5-0-26; R: Bryce Ditto 4-11-1-41.

Receiving: M: T.C. Ottens 1-12, Nick Allen 1-14; R: Bryan Caves 2-16, David Arney 1-16, Colton Reiman 1-9.

Interceptions: M: Isaak Shetler 1.

Sacks: R: Bryan Caves 1-8.

Fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6

Bureau Valley;6;0;0;0--6

Fulton;21;26;7;0--54

First quarter

BV: Dalton Dean 15 pass to Evan Eckburg (kick failed)

F: Kyler Pessman 63 run (Eathen Long kick)

F: Connor Barnett 11 run (Long kick)

F: Pessman 42 run (Long kick)

Second quarter

F: Brook Mason 39 pass from Barnett (kick failed)

F: Pessman 32 run (Long kick)

F: Jacob Jones 18 run (kick failed)

F: Ethan Rash 31 runn (Long kick)

Third quarter

F: Keegan VanKompon 5 run (Long kick)

;Ful;BV

First downs;13;4

Rushing-yds;38-416;30-60

Passing-yds;39;32

Passes;1-2-0;3-7-1

Kick returns;3-62;9-86

Fumbles;1-1;2-2

Punts;1-33;5-22.5

E-P 33, Sherrard 7

Erie-Prophetstown;7;14;6;7—33

Sherrard;0;0;7;0—7

First quarter

E-P: Eric Robinson 4 run (PAT good), 3:22.

Second quarter

E-P: Hunter Oleseon 9 pass from Robinson (PAT good), :25.

E-P: Levi Cole 30 pass from Robinson (PAT good), :00.

Third quarter

S: Corbin Crippin 25 pass from Kyle Yeater (PAT good), 7:17.

E-P: Ross Purvis 3 run (PAT no good), 3:18.

Fourth quarter

E-P: Oleson 2 run (PAT no good), 6:04.

E-P;S

First downs;18;12

Rushing;237;116

Passing (Yds);72;142

Passing (C-A-I);4-8-0;11-22-1

Punts;2-32;0-0

Fumbles;0-0;2-1

Penalties;3-15;11-65

Rushing: E-P: Eric Robinson 16-94, Hunter Oleson 12-40, Ross Purvis 20-105, Connor Sibley 1-(2). S: Yeater 10-50, Caleb McWhorter 10-47, D’Angelo Moody 5-9, Eli Bernier 1-5, Kaden Meguffy 4-5.

Passing: E-P: Robinson 4-8-72-2. S: Yeater 11-22-142-1.

Receiving: E-P: Sibley 1-25, Oleson 2-17, Levi Cole 1-30. S: Davis 5-46, Bernier 2-30, Corbin Crippen 3-49, Moody 2-17.

Mercer County 22, Stark County 0

Stark County;0;0;0;0—0

Mercer County;6;8;0;8—22

First quarter

MC: Rillie 6 run (kick failed), 7:58

Third quarter

MC: Seth Speaker 7 run (2pt good), 4:49

Fourth quarter

MC: Gutierrez 42 run (2pt good), 3:22

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 7

A-W;14;12;16;6—48

United;7;0;0;0—7

First quarter

A-W: Tuker Miller 4 run (run failed), 5:12

A-W: Samuels 67 pass from Coltin Quagliano (Miller run), 3:55

U: Thompson 12 pass form Flynn (kick good), :17

Second quarter

A-W: Samules 25 pass from Quaagliano (pass failed), 8:11

A-W: Miller 51 pass from Quagliano (pass failed), 1:02

Third quarter

A-W: Miller 4 run (Reece Gripp run), 7:15

A-W: Gripp 17 run (Shaw pass from Quagliano), 3:15

Fourth quarter

A-W: Miller 5 run (run failed), 11:33

North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0

PV;0;0;0;0—0

North Scott;0;0;13;7—20

Third quarter

NS: Quentin Allen 3 run (kick blocked), 8:02

NS: Jake Matthaides 7 run (Ethan Fairfield kick), :9

Fourth quarter

NS: Ben Belken 5 pass from Matthaidess (Fairfield kick), 6:00

Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0

Central;0;0;0;0—0

North;9;7;7;14—37

First quarter

DN: Kade Schults 8 run (2pt failed), 8:25

DN: Isaac Griffiths 22 FG, 4:04

Second quarter

DN: Morales 6 pass from West (kick good)

Third quarter

DN: West 12 run (kick good), 4:14

Fourth quarter

DN: Schults 8 run (kick good), 9:38

DN: Schults 5 run (kick good), 3:01

Western Big 6

Friday's games

Moline 35, Rock Island 28

Sterling 34, Alleman 6

Quincy 55, United Township 21

Geneseo 21, Galesburg 14

Three Rivers Rock

Friday's games

Orion 19, Rockridge 0

Morrison 16, Riverdale 3

fulton 54, Bureau Valley 6

Sterling Newman 27, Kewanee 26

Three Rivers Mississippi

Friday's games

Sterling Newman 27, Kewanee 26

Spring Valley Hall 35, Monmouth-Roseville 12

Princeton 49, Peru St. Bede 7

Saturday's game

Erie-Prophetstown 33, Sherrard 7

Lincoln Trail

Friday's games

Mercer County 22, Stark County 0

Annawan-Wethersfield 48, United 7

Ridgewood 22, Mid-County 14

Princeville 42, Biggsville West Central 19

Iowa 4A District 4

Thursday's game

Linn-Mar Marion 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Friday's games

North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0

Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0

Muscatine 13, Davenport West 6

Iowa City High 28, Ames 25

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21

Iowa 4A District 5

Friday's games

Bettendorf 49, Dubuque Hempstead 7

Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0

Muscatine 13, Davenport West 7

Burlington 33, Clinton 26

Dubuque Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

West Des Moines Valley 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Iowa 3A District 5

Thursday's game

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Davenport Assumption 0

Friday's games

North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0

Burlington 33, Clinton 26

Central DeWitt 16, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 14

Clear Creek-Amana 35, Fort Madison 13

Washington 38, Iowa City Liberty 31

