ALEDO — After consecutive seasons of just squeezing into the IHSA prep football postseason, Mercer County is getting back to its roots this fall.
"It's easy to let wins and losses be the motivator, but if that is the only thing that motivates you constantly, it can get tough," said MerCo coach Andrew Hofer. "The fundamentals are the roots of what this program is built on."
Having finished 5-5 the last two seasons, including last year when the Golden Eagles opened with five wins in seven games before losing three straight, Hofer feels that getting back to the roots will give the program a boost, both in the short and the long term.
"We've preached the little things, being able to do them right consistently, doing our assignments as fast as we can and at as intense a level as we can," he said. "We're focusing on speed this year, and the next step is to be able to consistently play at a high-energy level, what it takes to have a lot of success.
"We preach doing the little things right, and feel by doing that, it leads to success both on the field and in life. That's a big-time focus for us."
In terms of personnel, the Golden Eagles return a decent nucleus from last year's squad that finished 4-3 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. Twelve of Mercer County's returning starters started on both sides of the ball last year, a group that includes 2018's top receiver, senior Trey Essig. At quarterback, Seth Speaker is looking to take the reins after last year's starter, Rashaun King, transferred to Monmouth-Roseville.
"We've got a lot of guys who have played in the past, but not as many guys that actually got to touch the ball," said Hofer. "At the same time, we've got more depth than a year ago. A couple of the guys are learning new positions, which has played a major role in our pre-season practices."
More than anything, Hofer has high hopes for this year's flock of Eagles, and he has already seen the progress from last season to this one.
"Interestingly enough, we're ahead of where we were at this time last year," he said. "I like the guys' work ethic; they play together as a team, and they're a breath of fresh air going into the season. I'm excited about this group."