Tim Lehman holds his daughter Kate Lehman, 11, close Friday night while waiting for the lightening delay to end. The bad weather delayed the start of the Alleman-Geneseo Western Big 6 Conference football game at bob Reade Field.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Geneseo's Peter Moser (28) tries to break the tackles of Alleman's Dominic Ferrri (6) and Nate Sheets (5) during Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field.
GENESEO — Twice the Geneseo Maple Leafs roared into the red zone on their first two possessions of the game and twice the Alleman Pioneers forced fumbles and recovered to keep the Leafs off the scoreboard early in Friday's Western Big 6 Conference weather-delayed football game.
Finally, on a third try after a seven-yard punt gave Geneseo a first and goal at the 9, Geneseo finally got on the board with a 1-yard Kyle Hofer touchdown plunge.
That seemed to open the eyes of the Pioneers' offense after three straight three-and-outs. Alleman drove to the Geneseo 11 where the Pioneers faced a third-and-one play. Two defensive stops gave Geneseo the ball back and three plays later Mason Jones beat the Pioneers' defense to the corner and raced 73 yards for a score to put the hosts ahead 13-0 at Bob Reade Field.
Needing something to slow the Leafs, Alleman got the offense going again. A tipped pass went 39 yards into the hands of Killian Ahern to get the ball deep in Geneseo territory.
Nate Sheets then broke a couple tackles and raced down the sideline for a 14-yard scoring run to cut the lead to 13-7 at halftime.
Geneseo appeared to be ready to stretch that lead on the first drive of the third quarter. The hosts drove inside the Alleman 10-yard line, but that drive bogged down and a field goal attempt came up empty because of a bad snap.
After stopping Alleman on a 3-and-out, Geneseo took over and Hofer appeared to have a 31-yard TD run, but that was called back because of a holding penalty. The Leafs then lost their third fumble of the night to halt that threat.
Alleman then was driving against the Leafs, reaching the Geneseo 22-yard-line in the waning seconds of the third quarter when yet another lightning delay stopped play with eight seconds left in the frame.
The game remained at 13-7 when the Dispatch-Argus had to go to press. Please see QCOnline.com for a final report on the contest, should Mother Nature cooperate and allow the game to finish.
