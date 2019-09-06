GENESEO — The home field was tilted downhill for Geneseo in its 41-0 win over Chicago Lake View at Bob Reade Field on Friday.
The Maple Leafs finished with 412 yards offense with a whopping 390 yards coming on the ground in a game that focused largely on the run game.
Geneseo junior PJ Moser ran seven times for 92 yards in the first half alone and finished with 156 yards on 13 rushes. Mason Jones added 91 yards on seven carries.
Maple Leafs’ coach Larry Johnsen Jr. was happy with the win and starting the season out 2-0, but reflected more on the team finding itself.
“What we did tonight was find our identity,” Johnsen said. “That’s a huge deal for this young team. We’re inexperienced, there aren’t a lot of older kids on the team. This was a great win, but we can’t take any learning opportunities for granted. As a coach, I just have to feed them what they can do and watch them get better at it.”
Geneseo had eight penalties for 40 yards, which is something that Johnsen says his team will fix in the weeks to come.
“Everything is on film,” Johnsen said. “We have to take all of that information and fix it. The process isn’t any different if you win or lose and it isn’t going to be fixed in a week or even two. It’s a process.”
The Maple Leafs got the scoring started in the first quarter with an eight-play, 46-yard drive ending in a 4-yard touchdown run from Kyle Hofer to put Geneseo up 6-0 with 5:49 left in the first.
After a couple of three-and-outs on each side of the ball, Geneseo had a three-play, 82-yard drive centered around a PJ Moser 58 yard touchdown run with 5:37 left in the half. Jacob McConnell found Hofer for the two-point conversion to make the game 14-0.
The Maple Leafs scored again in the second quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run by Jones with 1:28 left in the second quarter to make it 21-0.
Two Hofer touchdown runs in the third quarter put Geneseo up 34-0, and a Brandon Hipkins 22-yard run with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter finished off the scoring.
The undefeated Maple Leafs start Western Big 6 Conference play next week with a trip to Galesburg to play the Silver Streaks. Johnsen is feeling a myriad of emotions in advance of the first WB6 game for Geneseo.
“I’m excited and nervous, a bunch of different emotions,” Johnsen said. “I think we’re ready to go, though. Right now I want the kids to enjoy the win. A lot of work goes into each game, and people only see the product on Friday night. I want them to appreciate and enjoy the weekend because you never know when the next win is going to come.”