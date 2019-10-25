GENESEO — Hoping to close the season by ringing the victory bell one final time this season, the Geneseo football team simply did what it does best.
With three tailbacks eclipsing 100 yards, the Maple Leafs shut down United Township after halftime in a 35-14 win at Bob Reade Field on Friday’s senior night.
Geneseo (4-5, 2-5 Western Big 6 Conference) ended a five-game losing streak and finished the season with a win, not a common feat for a team accustomed to reaching the playoffs. United Township (1-8, 0-7 Big 6) led 14-13 at halftime, but was mostly limited on the ground. Geneseo also did not turn over the ball Friday night.
“The key was just getting back to how we were playing at the beginning of the year,” said Geneseo senior tailback Kyle Hofer, who had a game-high 119 yards on 15 carries in his prep career finale. “The game plan really didn’t change much (after halftime). We knew if we got up and took over on offense, the defense would help take over on that side of the ball. And it worked.”
The Leafs trailed at halftime when UT junior quarterback Daslah Geadeyan hit Traveyeon Coleman-Lenzen for a 10-yard touchdown pass 44 seconds before the break. The Panthers’ first score came on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Geadeyan to Trevell Carpenter after UT’s drive was extended on a Geneseo roughing the punter penalty.
Hofer scored his only touchdown of the night in the third quarter, also punching in a two-point conversion run to give his team the 21-14 lead following a 78-yard drive. Geneseo junior tailback PJ Moser scored three touchdowns in the game, rushing for 117 yards on 17 carries. Classmate Mason Jones had 106 yards on 12 carries.
“We played with a sense of urgency, especially in the second half,” Geneseo coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said. “I thought we overcame some things in this game, obviously and our kids just battled on and I’m really proud of them. There’s been a lot of really tough situations that have popped up this season, but they’ve handled it and obviously it showed tonight.”
Senior Geneseo QB Jacob McConnell had two pass attempts in the game, both completions to Nathan VanDeWoestyne for 19 total yards.
UT tailbacks Telvin Chatman (58 yards) and Cayne Smith (56 yards) were the team’s lead rushers, along with Geadeyan (57 yards). Geadeyan was 4-for-11 with 70 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, also losing a fumble on fourth down.
UT remains close to turning the corner, but its Big 6 losing streak reached 45 games, dating back to 2011.
UT coach Nick Welch gave credit to Geneseo’s ability to run the ball and stay the course against his young and growing team.
“The reputation of UT football is changing, and it’s just beginning,” the first-year head coach said. “We’ve got a long way ahead. I’m excited to be here for the first time in the off-season, and we’re going to get to work and keep building this thing the way we need to.”
Geneseo had its first five-game losing streak this year in a season since 1961 (0-9), a year before Bob Reade took over as coach. But Johnsen Jr. was proud of how his team battled. Both teams joined hands for a prayer after the game.
“There’s been a lot of tough weeks throughout this year and difficult situations, but I’m really proud of them,” the coach said. “Hopefully the lessons they’ve learned, they can bring with them the rest of their lives. You just try to make it so much bigger than football.”