GameNight Guide

Moline (1-0) at Benet (1-0)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. in Lisle. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsnet.com

GameNight: The Maroons are ranked No. 8 in this week's Class 7A poll and the Redwings are earning votes in 7A ... Benet beat Moline 28-14, the Maroons' only regular-season loss last fall ... Kaiden Dreifurst and Aboubacar Barry combined for 390 rushing yards oin 46 carries (9.7 yards per carry).

Metamora (1-0) at RI (1-0)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsnet.com

GameNight: The Redbirds, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, beat Rock Island 42-14 last season ... Metamora beat Champaign Central 43-16 last week behind quarterback Vinny Querciagrossa, who threw for 137 yards and two TDs in the first half ... RI senior Davion Wilson sat out last week with a team violation but will be back this week

Alleman (0-1) at Quincy ND (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at QND field. Twitter: @SchuckWHIG

GameNight: Alleman will play the entire season on turf fields ... QND beat Lexington, Mo., 28-12 last Friday ... Alleman two-way standout Max Contreras suffered a serious injury last week and is waiting on MRI results ... The Raiders have a team that is more athletic and has more players in John Cornell's second year as a coach

UTHS (0-1) at East Peoria (0-1)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at East Peoria HS. Online: QCSportsnet.com

GameNight: UT picked up its only win of the season against East Peoria in a wild ending ... East Peoria opened the season with a closer 21-14 loss to Streator ... The panthers struggled to move the ball early but did put two second-half scores on the board last week at Davenport West

Lake View (0-1) at Geneseo (1-0)

Tonight: 7:15 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5 and regionaldailynews.com

GameNight: Lake View is Geneseo's second straight Public League opponent. The Wildcats were 1-8 last season and lost 23-0 to Lane last weekend ... The Maple Leafs got 78 yards on 15 carries from fullbacks PJ Moser (10-40) and Gavin McGuire (5-38) ... Geneseo has to fix the turnover problems, the Leafs lost all four of its fumbles and had a pass intercepted

Mon-Rose (0-1) at Rockridge (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rockridge HS. Online: wrmj.com

GameNight: The Rockets had a huge comeback to beat Sherrard last Friday and Monmouth-Roseville fell just short in a 20-18 loss to Orion ... Rockridge outscored Sherard 29-0 in the second half to get the win. ... The Titans got a big night from Rashaun King who threw a TD pass and caught two TD passes

Sherrard (0-1) at Morrison (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Morrrison HS. Onlline: wrmj.com

GameNight: The Tigers has Rockridge by the tail but let the Rockets get away inthe second half ... Morrison blew out St. Bede 41-7 to open its season ... Kyle Yeater ran for one TD and threw for two others for the Tigers

Kewanee (1-0) at Orion (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Orion HS. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 100.1, WKEI-AM 1450, wrmj.com and regionaldailynews.com

GameNight: Both teams won tight games last Friday. Orion over Monmouth-Roseville and Kewanee 28-22 over Riverdale ... The Chargers are rated No. 7 in this week's poll ... Orion used three TD passes from Ryan Jungwirth to Coby Schultz

Erie-P'town (1-0) at Riverdale (0-1)

Tonight: 7 p.m. in Port Byron.

GameNight: E-P beat Bureau Valley 33-14 last week and Riverdale lost to Kewanee in a close game. ... E-P had only one win last year so the Panthers could double that in the first two weeks with a win

Elm-Brimfield (1-0) at MerCo (0-1)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at George Pratt memorial Field. On the air: WRMJ-FM 102.3 and wrmj.com

GameNight: Elmwood-Brimfield outscored Mid-County 36-24 in Week 1 and Merece County lost to Knoxville 22-6 ... The Trojans beat the Golden Eagles 30-22 last year in Elmwood

Farmington (1-0) at A-W (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wethersfield. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1 and regionaldailynews.com

GameNight: Annawan-Wethersfield is rated No. 7 in Class 1A. The Titans pounded Illini West 52-22 last Friday behind a big night from Coltin Quagliano who threw five touchdown passes in the win ... Farmington beat Stark County 28-7

St. Bede (0-1) at Fulton (0-1)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Fulton HS. On the air: KCLN-FM 102.1 and 1390kcln.com

GameNight: Both teams are coming into Week 2 looking to find some good news. Fulton lost to Princeton 45-7 and St. Bede lost to Morrison 41-7 ... The Bruins beat the Steamers 27-20 last fall

BPC (0-1) at Ridgewood (1-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field

GameNight: The Spartans opened the season with a 50-25 win over Peoria Heights. Tonight they face a team that lost 48-18 ... Ridgewood won last season's matchup 10-0