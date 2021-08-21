Galva adds own football team, will compete in 8-player

GALVA — For the first time since 2009, Galva High School will be fielding a football team of its own.
However, the edition of the Wildcats that will hit the gridiron this fall will be somewhat different. After withdrawing from the Mid-County co-op with ROWVA and Williamsfield, Galva has joined a growing number of IHSA schools in going the 8-player route.
"I think everyone's excited to give (8-player) a try; we just have to get used to the little nuances that make it different from 11-man football," Galva head coach Tyler Nichols said. "Having football back for the town of Galva alone, that's big too."
Nichols is certainly familiar with high school football in southeastern Henry County. He previously served a five-season stint as the Kewanee Boilermakers' head man, compiling a 23-34 record from 2013-18 and leading the Boilers to the IHSA Class 3A playoffs in 2013 and back-to-back 4A postseason berths in '16 and '17.
Prior to coming to Galva last month as the dean of students in addition to teaching health and physical education, he had spent the last two years teaching and coaching at Princeton. He served as Ryan Pearson's quarterbacks and receivers coach with a Tiger football squad that went 17-2 in that span and reached the 3A semifinals two years ago.
With his current club, Nichols sees plenty of potential, but not too much in terms of returning experience as the Wildcats strike back out on their own following 11 seasons of co-op football.
"The kids we have definitely have the tools, but we've got some very green players," he said. "They've been moving along in two weeks of practice, but we have very few returning high school players. We've got just two returning guys with any decent experience."
Nichols is referring to the duo of senior tight end/linebacker Josh Dunn and junior running back/linebacker Jett Olson, who will be looked to as team leaders during a season that kicks off next Saturday with a 2 p.m. home date with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran.
"I think they've stepped into the leadership roles nicely," he said. "We do have a lot of talented kids around them, they just don't have a lot of experience. Ready or not, we're going to strap it up next Saturday and give it a shot. I think all of the guys are excited for the challenge."