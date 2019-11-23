KEWANEE — For four members of the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, the season ended late on a chilly Saturday afternoon.
However, the future for the Titans appears to be stronger than ever despite seeing a shot at playing for a state championship fall short in a 44-30 loss to Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A semifinals.
Although the senior quartet of lineman Tevin Baker, tackle/linebacker and IHSFCA All-Stater Drake VanHyfte and the wide receiver/defensive back duo of Julian Samuels and Isaac Shaw will be hard to replace, there will be even more leaders to fill their shoes.
“I think the juniors that are coming back next year, the sky's the limit for them,” said Samuels, who caught nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. “They were a big part of what we did this year, and I can't wait to see what they can do.
“All summer, the juniors are going to be thinking about this game. They're definitely going to be the team to beat next year.”
One of those juniors, quarterback Coltin Quagliano, is encouraging his classmates to learn from their senior teammates' experiences and put that knowledge to good use next season.
“Our underclassmen have to talk to the seniors,” said Quagliano, who threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns against the undefeated Panthers. “Those guys have played in some tough games, especially this year. We need to get in the weight room and get bigger, stronger and faster.
You have free articles remaining.
“This game is going to be motivation for us, to get back here, get that `W' and get to state.”
Saturday's loss ended a 12-1 season in which A-W set a single-season win record, won its third Lincoln Trail Conference title in the last four years and reached the Final Four for the third time in the last five seasons.
A-W coach Logan Willits believes that the combination of Saturday's loss and his team's strong second-half play, during which they constantly battled to rally from a 30-6 halftime deficit, will carry over to next fall.
“I think our finish today is huge motivation for them moving forward,” he said. “Our four seniors are all true leaders, and what they did was to show us what we have to do to move forward.”
Junior end/linebacker Brady Kelley feels that the lessons learned not only on Saturday, but throughout the Titans' campaign, will only benefit the team when next season rolls around.
“This game is going to stick with us. We know we need to do better,” Kelley stated. “Now, we're going to focus on getting better. Next year is going to be our year.”