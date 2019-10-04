ORION — Two potent, high-octane offenses clashed on Friday night at Orion High School in a Three Rivers Conference match-up that more than lived up to the hype.
Orion Charger coach Chip Filler said before the game that he expected some dynamic offensive explosion from both teams, especially in the ground game, and his comments were right on the mark.
The back-and-forth, physical battle won by Fulton 27-26 came down to the last minute of the game after Orion scored on three straight offensive possessions to take a fourth-quarter lead.
Fulton, trailing 26-21, marched down the field, converting twice on 4th down, and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 39 seconds left in regulation on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Ethan Rash.
Fulton coach Patrick Lower was his team’s most vocal cheerleader after the game.
“We didn’t quit, we stayed focused as Orion mounted their comeback, and we were able to grind out big yards down the stretch and win the game,” said Lower. “I told my guys, you earned every yard, every first down, every single point.”
Fulton was paced by junior Kyler Pessman with 24 carries for 125 yards, and Rash with 28 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Orion was led by junior Ryan Jungwirth with 13 carries for 58 yards, and 7 for 18 in the air for 123 yards and three scoring passes. Junior back Coby Schultz finished with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, and 68 receiving yards for two touchdowns.
With the win, Fulton improved to 4-2, 3-1 in the conference and dropped Orion to 4-2, 2-1. The Chargers came in as the ninth-ranked squad in the latest Class 2A Associated Press poll.
“We are disappointed, certainly, but what a football game,” said Filler. “I anticipated an offensive game, and hats off to Fulton, they kept attacking and came back late in the fourth quarter to take the lead.”
Filler is an experienced coach, and focused on the positive.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our guys kept working, and we were able to do a much better job in the second half of controlling the line of scrimmage and converting some key plays," said Filler. "Ryan Jungwirth, in particular, had a great game and made smart decisions with the ball.”
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first quarter, with Fulton scoring first on a 1-yard touchdown by Rash. After converting the extra-point kick, the Steamers led 7-0 halfway through the opening frame. Orion countered on its next possession, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run by Schultz, but the Chargers failed to convert the extra-point kick.
Most of the second quarter belonged to Fulton, as the Steamers scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Pessman halfway through the quarter, and again with three minutes left in the half on a 2-yard touchdown run by Rash.
The Chargers were in danger of the game getting away, but put together an excellent scoring drive in the final minutes of the half, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jungwirth to senior Kobe Lieving, to cut the score to 21-12 at halftime.
To start the second half, Orion's defense stopped the Steamers on their first possession, and marched down the field, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jungwirth to Schultz. The Chargers were successful on their 2-point conversion to pull within 21-20 at the end of the third period.
A key play of the game occurred early in the fourth quarter, as Orion’s Jayson Johnson sacked Steamer quarterback Connor Barnett on fourth down. The Charger offense powered Orion to its first lead of the night with 7 minutes left in the game on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jungwirth to Schultz. The crowd and the momentum were definitely in Orion’s favor.
However, the high-powered running game of Fulton was unstoppable on the last drive of the game, as the Steamers pulled off the upset.
After the game, Filler was looking forward to the remainder of the season, and what his team can learn from the tough loss on homecoming weekend.
“I expect Fulton to be a playoff team, and think we can get into the post-season also, and we can use this game to show our players that we can compete, we can come from behind, and we can play nearly mistake-free,” Filler said.
Next Friday, Orion travels to Sterling Newman, and Fulton hosts Riverdale.