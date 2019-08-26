FULTON — As the son of Fulton's head coach, Patrick Lower Jr. has literally grown up with Steamer football.
At one time serving as one of Fulton's ball boys, the younger Lower is now a sophomore and a first-year member of the varsity, serving as the backup quarterback to junior Connor Barnett.
"I've always looked forward to being a varsity player, right from when I first started playing in fourth grade," said the son of 13th-year Steamer coach Patrick Lower, who will be the starting quarterback for the Fulton fresh-soph team as well as Barnett's backup.
"I was hoping for a roster spot this year, so I worked hard in the off-season, lifting and trying to get better. I was able to do that, and earn a spot. I worked hard for it."
Coach Lower, who has led Fulton to four playoff appearances in the last five years — including last year's 5-5 club that finished third in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division at 4-2 — knew all along this time would come.
"He's been with us about seven or eight years; he was one of our ball boys, along with another of our players, (sophomore wide receiver/defensive back) Brock Mason," he said. "He's been with us so long, in the locker room, in the timeout huddles and on the bus, that it's kind of status quo, to be honest.
"It's pretty special. We always envisioned this, and now that we've got these next three years left, we're both looking forward to it, that's for sure."
Growing up around past Steamer teams, the younger Lower still remains in contact with some of those players.
"Now, to be one of them, it's pretty cool," he said. "I've always been best friends with them, and since they've graduated, I still talk to some of them, so this is pretty cool."
Coach Lower feels that, by being a part of the program in one way or another since his elementary school years, his son comes in with an understanding of the demands of high school varsity football.
"He's pretty mature in that way," said the former Aledo prep standout. "He's excited about this, and he understands what his role is. Whatever snaps he gets in practice, he's going to take advantage of them."
Having worked alongside Barnett at the fresh-soph level last fall, Lower is looking forward to continuing that collaboration this season.
Most importantly, he is ready to help his teammates by any means.
"We worked well together last year, and I'm sure we will this year," Lower said of Barnett. "I'll still be playing Mondays with the fresh-soph team, but I'll do whatever I need to do to help the varsity on Friday night. I'll be ready to go anytime they need me."