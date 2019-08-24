EDGINGTON — First-year Rockridge coach Steve Disler hopes competition will bring out the best in his new football team, which features just four seniors.
In addition to transitioning under a new coach, the Rockets will have a new arm under center this season following the graduation of dual-threat all-star Riley Fetterer and last year’s backup quarterback, Cody Bush.
Junior Wyatt Rudsell and sophomore Brayden Deem are battling for the starting QB role this season, with Disler calling the early competition between the two “neck and neck.” He said evaluation grades of the two QBs were separated by just one point last week.
Both Rudsell and Deem have played QB at the JV level. Rudsell made a late appearance in last year’s loss to Sterling Newman, but has yet to start as varsity signal caller.
Disler said both players are capable and nothing is set in stone. He said starting roles must be earned across the board ahead of Friday's opener at Sherrard.
It will come down to who grasps the offense and who can move the ball the best.
“Wyatt’s got a little bit more experience,” said Disler, adding the junior is also a bit more vocal. “He’s out there competing, and he throws a decent ball.”
Disler said neither QB has a drastically different skill set from the other.
“He’s making good decisions,” Disler said of Deem. “He’s got a calmness about him and throws a nice ball. And he wants it.”
A new year, a new team and a new coach involves some inherent pressure, regardless of making the transition from having a dynamic player and three-year starter such as Fetterer at QB.
“I have full confidence in both of them, it just comes down to who does it best,” said Disler, who coached a 1-8 Rock Falls squad last year in his only year with the team.
“They know it’s a new year for everyone; with our inexperience, everybody has to step up. At the same time, the QB knows they are the leader of the team and the ball is in their hand every play, so they probably feel pressure, too.”
Earning playing time in practice is something Disler emphasizes top to bottom.
“We tell everyone to come out and compete and prove yourself worthy to where we can’t take you off the field.”
Whoever starts at QB any given week, having an experienced tailback to lean on is a major plus.
Senior Niko Zarlatanes, a first team All-Three Rivers Rock selection at running back and linebacker last season, led Rockridge with over 600 yards rushing a year ago.
Disler hopes his production and leadership are a constant.
“Whether our quarterback is making the right decisions or not, he’s going to put his head down and get us three yards,” said Disler, a former offensive coordinator at Farmington for two years before leading Northwestern High School in Indiana in 2017.
The coach did not set the bar for wins and losses, rather hoping the team can do things “better than they’ve ever been done” and continue to strive for their best.
His assistant coaches include Jeff Henry, Mike Nelson, Lucas Smith, and Toby Whiteman.
“We’ll be young, but we’re going to be physical, disciplined, and we’re going to get better every week,” said Disler. “And I think we have a ton of potential to be very competitive this year.”