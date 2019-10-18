EAST MOLINE — In the postgame huddle, United Township coach Nick Welch kept telling his team one thing.
“It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”
Mental miscues in the first half on senior night cost the Panthers in a 49-13 loss to state-ranked Western Big 6 Conference leader Sterling.
The Panthers (1-7, 0-6 WB6) had three fumbles in the first half and lost two deep in Sterling territory that killed promising drives. The lone UT score came on a 65-yard run from Cayne Smith, which was the Panthers’ longest play from scrimmage on the night. The Lasbat Amadou kick hit the left upright, but UT finally put points on the board.
Welch was reflective of the effort that his team showed and is now looking forward to a Week 9 matchup at Geneseo.
“Right now, we’re in the process of getting better,” Welch said. “Any rebuilding program is going to have its ups and downs and we just have to continue to fight. This was the best team in the conference and our mistakes escalated quickly. We hope to bounce back next week and put up a big fight.”
The Panthers are hoping to snap a conference losing streak that dates back several years, but Welch and the rest of the team are tired of hearing about it.
“Next week, we want to send the seniors out with a win,” Welch said. “That streak isn’t us. I wasn’t a coach before this year and a lot of the kids weren’t on the team. We aren’t going to live in the past, because this team isn’t the same as the past. We’ve worked so hard and we’re going to try as hard as we can to get a win next week.”
For Sterling, it was the David Tessman show as the sophomore running back had five touchdowns, four on the board in the first half. He had seven carries for 24 yards in the opening half and ended with 11 carries for 98 yards.
Sterling (8-0, 6-0 WB6) coach Jonathan Schlemmer was proud of how his sophomore stepped up to the challenge with Jashawn Howard out with concussion symptoms.
“His preparation has been outstanding and he runs so hard,” Schlemmer said. “He played both sides of the ball tonight and some on special teams and we appreciate his hard work. Have to credit the front line with how they played and David for being the next guy up.”
The UT defense repeatedly got to Sterling quarterback Cooper Willman, but Willman escaped out of the pocket for positive yards in most scenarios. Willman was only tackled for a loss once in the first half and had 10 carries for 111 yards. The Golden Warriors’ senior also went 5-11 for 120 yards in the air.
Sterling led 21-6 late in the first half before scoring twice in the final two minutes, both on Tessman carries. Great punts from Willman pinned the Panthers offense deep in their own territory and Sterling capitalized on good field position to get two quick scores late.