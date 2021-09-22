 Skip to main content
E-P surging after upset of Rockridge, seeks 3-0 TRAC West start
ILLINOIS PREP FOOTBALL

E-P surging after upset of Rockridge, seeks 3-0 TRAC West start

ERIE — Riding high after its biggest win in years, the Erie-Prophetstown football team is looking to keep its current surge going.

Following last Friday's wild 50-48 home win over a Rockridge club that was ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A, the Panthers turn their attention to Saturday afternoon's matchup at Orion.

With its win over the Rockets being arguably the program's most high-profile victory since its 2013 first-round 3A playoff victory, Erie-Prophetstown looks to take the next step.

"I think the hope is to use (last) Friday night as a momentum builder," said E-P coach Jesse Abbott. "It's been awhile since we've had this kind of win here, so it'll be interesting to see how the guys handle the success of a signature win like this.

"It was certainly a wild one. To be honest, we thought it would be close, but not with that many points. Maybe with both teams scoring in the 20s."

Off to a 2-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the 2-2 Panthers have picked themselves up after weathering a pair of hard-fought losses in the season's first two weeks.

Four turnovers hurt E-P in a 24-14 opening-night loss at Mendota and a field goal as time expired did in the Panthers in a 15-13 loss to Peru St. Bede in their home opener at Wayne Hein Memorial Field.

"That's kind of the way football works sometimes," said Abbott. "We shot ourselves in the foot in Week 1 with too many turnovers and mistakes, and then St. Bede made one more play than we did."

A 55-0 win at Sherrard not only broke the ice for E-P, but it went a long way toward helping set the stage for last Friday's statement win.

"I definitely felt like we gained a lot of momentum with the win at Sherrard," said Abbott. "It got us back on track after a couple of tough ones the first few weeks, and it helped the guys realize that it's a long season, and it got us back to where we want to be."

The catalysts in both of Erie-Prophetstown's victories have been the senior backfield duo of quarterback Kolby Franks (405 rushing yards and seven TDs, 402 passing yards and five TDs) and running back Connor Sibley, who has rushed for 327 of his 429 total yards and added two TDs.

The duo combined for over 400 total yards and five touchdowns in the win at Sherrard. Against Rockridge, Sibley notched 119 total yards.

That opened the door to a huge night for Franks, who threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in addition to rushing for 120 yards and three scores.

"It wasn't a surprise that we were going to feature those guys and that they would touch the ball the most," said Abbott, who has also gotten strong contributions from senior running back Mason Misfeldt (310 total yards, three TDs).

"In our Rockridge scheme, we used Connor more as a decoy, but he got his chances and took advantage of them."

Going up against Orion on Saturday, the Panthers will have to contend with a Charger squad that is also 2-2 and is coming off a 41-0 road win at Riverdale in its TRAC West opener.

But with back-to-back conference wins under its belt, Erie-Prophetstown is not ready to relinquish the momentum it has built up.

"Our guys are playing like they feel like we're on our way," Abbott said. "They're playing to the best of their abilities."

THIS WEEK'S AREA FOOTBALL MATCHUPS

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (WEST)

Monmouth-Roseville (3-1, 2-0) at Rockridge (2-2, 1-1): Friday night at 7 at Rockridge High School, Edgington.

The Titans have rebounded nicely from their 42-8 opening-night loss to undefeated Kewanee, averaging just over six touchdowns per contest during their three-game winning streak and going from 40 points in a win over Spring Valley Hall to 48 in last Friday's win over Sherrard. ... Meantime, the Rockets also look to bounce back from their 50-48 loss at Erie-Prophetstown, a game in which they trailed by nine with 3:58 remaining before launching a rally that was eventually stopped by a final E-P defensive stand with just under 30 seconds left to play.

Morrison (0-4, 0-1) at Sherrard (0-4, 0-2): Friday night at 7 at Clifford King Field.

This game is a matchup of teams with first-year coaches seeking their first wins in their new positions. But while the Tigers' Brandon Johnston has enjoyed previous head-coaching success at Annawan-Wethersfield, the Mustangs' Steve Snider is seeking his first win as a varsity head coach.

Erie-Prophetstown (2-2, 2-0) at Orion (2-2, 1-0): Saturday afternoon at 1 at Charger Field.

Having won back-to-back games for the first time since 2015, the Panthers now seek their first three-game winning streak in seven years after scoring 50 or more points in consecutive games. ... Meantime, the Chargers look to open TRAC West play with back-to-back wins after topping Riverdale 41-0 on the road behind junior running back Cole Kratzberg's single-game record of 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Riverdale (0-4) at St. Bede (3-1): Saturday afternoon at 1 at St. Bede Academy, Peru.

Playing the last of their three nonconference crossover games, the Rams' bid for their first win faces an uphill battle against a Bruin squad that upended Sterling Newman 13-7 last week. In its three wins, St. Bede has allowed a total of 20 points, including one shutout.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE (EAST)

Princeton (4-0, 2-0) at Kewanee (4-0, 2-0): Friday night at 7 at the KHS Stadium.

This is the marquee game not only in the TRAC East, but perhaps in the conference as a whole as the Tigers put their 17-game regular season winning streak on the line against the Boilermakers, who have scored 40 or more points in three of their wins. ... Two years ago, the two finished neck and neck in the TRAC's Mississippi Division, with a 49-7 Princeton victory deciding the league title in its favor.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

ROWVA-Williamsfield (1-3, 1-2) at Mercer County (1-3, 1-2): Tonight at 7 at George Pratt Memorial Field, Aledo.

Tonight's game is the long-awaited home opener for the Golden Eagles, as their one previously scheduled home game -- Week 2 against Knoxville -- was cancelled due to MerCo being on pause due to COVID-19. ... With games against a resurgent Princeville club (Oct. 1) and Annawan-Wethersfield (Oct. 22) remaining, that makes tonight almost a must-win contest for the Eagles. ... The Cougars are likewise in a similar situation, as they close the regular season with games against A-W and Knoxville, who are a combined 7-1.

Abingdon-Avon (4-0, 4-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (3-1, 2-1): Friday night at 7 at the Annawan Athletic Field.

This is Annawan's homecoming game, and for the Titans it is the first of crucial back-to-back matchups against the LTC's two first-year members -- A-Town and Knoxville -- both of which share the conference lead approaching the season's halfway point. These games could very well decided whether or not A-W extends its current string of three consecutive Lincoln Trail championships.

Knoxville (4-0, 4-0) at Ridgewood (0-4, 0-4): Saturday afternoon at 1 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge.

This is Cambridge's annual Saturday homecoming game, and the Spartans' bid to break into the win column and keep their hopes of a fourth straight winning season afloat will be sorely tested by a Blue Bullet squad that has outscored its opponents 152-29 in three of its wins (the fourth being a forfeit victory over Mercer County).

United (1-3, 1-3) at Stark County (1-3, 1-2): Tonight at 7 at Gary Johnson Field, Wyoming.

Both teams are looking to get back on track after having promising starts followed by losing streaks. The Red Storm have dropped two in a row after splitting their first two games, while the Rebels have lost three straight and have been outscored 129-32 during that streak.

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Lena-Winslow (4-0, 4-0) at Fulton (3-1, 2-1): Friday night at 7 at Fulton High School.

Returning to NUIC play after last week's 42-0 road win at Madison in their lone nonconference tilt, the Steamers gear up for a stern challenge from the Panthers, winners of two of the last three IHSA Class 1A state championships. ... In last week's win, senior running back Keegan VanKampen rushed for 109 yards and two TDs and returned an interception for a third score, with quarterback Patrick Lower throwing for two scores.

8-PLAYER

Galva (0-4) at Bushnell-Prairie City (2-2): Friday night at 7 at the BPC field in Bushnell.

After a pair of impressive victories, the Spartans have been outscored 86-28 in losses to West Central and Peoria Heights, and the Wildcats hope to continue that trend and earn their first win in 8-player football.

