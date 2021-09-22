E-P surging after upset of Rockridge, seeks 3-0 TRAC West start

"That's kind of the way football works sometimes," said Abbott. "We shot ourselves in the foot in Week 1 with too many turnovers and mistakes, and then St. Bede made one more play than we did."

A 55-0 win at Sherrard not only broke the ice for E-P, but it went a long way toward helping set the stage for last Friday's statement win.

"I definitely felt like we gained a lot of momentum with the win at Sherrard," said Abbott. "It got us back on track after a couple of tough ones the first few weeks, and it helped the guys realize that it's a long season, and it got us back to where we want to be."

The catalysts in both of Erie-Prophetstown's victories have been the senior backfield duo of quarterback Kolby Franks (405 rushing yards and seven TDs, 402 passing yards and five TDs) and running back Connor Sibley, who has rushed for 327 of his 429 total yards and added two TDs.

The duo combined for over 400 total yards and five touchdowns in the win at Sherrard. Against Rockridge, Sibley notched 119 total yards.

That opened the door to a huge night for Franks, who threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in addition to rushing for 120 yards and three scores.