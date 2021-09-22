E-P surging after upset of Rockridge, seeks 3-0 TRAC West start

ERIE — Riding high after its biggest win in years, the Erie-Prophetstown football team is looking to keep its current surge going.
Following last Friday's wild 50-48 home win over a Rockridge club that was ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A, the Panthers turn their attention to Saturday afternoon's matchup at Orion.
With its win over the Rockets being arguably the program's most high-profile victory since its 2013 first-round 3A playoff victory, Erie-Prophetstown looks to take the next step.
"I think the hope is to use (last) Friday night as a momentum builder," said E-P coach Jesse Abbott. "It's been awhile since we've had this kind of win here, so it'll be interesting to see how the guys handle the success of a signature win like this.
"It was certainly a wild one. To be honest, we thought it would be close, but not with that many points. Maybe with both teams scoring in the 20s."
Off to a 2-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the 2-2 Panthers have picked themselves up after weathering a pair of hard-fought losses in the season's first two weeks.
Four turnovers hurt E-P in a 24-14 opening-night loss at Mendota and a field goal as time expired did in the Panthers in a 15-13 loss to Peru St. Bede in their home opener at Wayne Hein Memorial Field.
"That's kind of the way football works sometimes," said Abbott. "We shot ourselves in the foot in Week 1 with too many turnovers and mistakes, and then St. Bede made one more play than we did."
A 55-0 win at Sherrard not only broke the ice for E-P, but it went a long way toward helping set the stage for last Friday's statement win.
"I definitely felt like we gained a lot of momentum with the win at Sherrard," said Abbott. "It got us back on track after a couple of tough ones the first few weeks, and it helped the guys realize that it's a long season, and it got us back to where we want to be."
The catalysts in both of Erie-Prophetstown's victories have been the senior backfield duo of quarterback Kolby Franks (405 rushing yards and seven TDs, 402 passing yards and five TDs) and running back Connor Sibley, who has rushed for 327 of his 429 total yards and added two TDs.
The duo combined for over 400 total yards and five touchdowns in the win at Sherrard. Against Rockridge, Sibley notched 119 total yards.
That opened the door to a huge night for Franks, who threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns in addition to rushing for 120 yards and three scores.
"It wasn't a surprise that we were going to feature those guys and that they would touch the ball the most," said Abbott, who has also gotten strong contributions from senior running back Mason Misfeldt (310 total yards, three TDs).
"In our Rockridge scheme, we used Connor more as a decoy, but he got his chances and took advantage of them."
Going up against Orion on Saturday, the Panthers will have to contend with a Charger squad that is also 2-2 and is coming off a 41-0 road win at Riverdale in its TRAC West opener.
But with back-to-back conference wins under its belt, Erie-Prophetstown is not ready to relinquish the momentum it has built up.
"Our guys are playing like they feel like we're on our way," Abbott said. "They're playing to the best of their abilities."