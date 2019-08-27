ERIE — Getting accustomed to a new offensive and defensive scheme last fall, the Erie-Prophetstown football squad had its share of struggles.
En route to a 1-8 finish that included a 1-5 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's Mississippi Division, the Panthers scored just 74 points — an average of just over a touchdown per game — while surrendering 300.
But with the second year of the Jesse Abbott head-coaching era set to begin at E-P, he is looking for marked improvement on both sides of the line in 2019.
"I thought we kind of got worn down as games went on. We battled hard early, but by the end, we couldn't get many stops," said Abbott. "That was partly on offense; we weren't keeping the ball long enough. We've been talking about how each side helps the other.
"We need our offense to stay on the field longer and give our defense a bit of the break. Defensively, we've talked about creating turnovers and how important it is to get off the field on third downs and create extra possessions. It all works together."
The Panthers have the manpower back to implement what they learned last fall as five starters return, including three who started on both sides of the line.
Having had a full season to absorb Abbott's systems, Erie-Prophetstown looks to see the results play out on Friday nights.
"On both sides of the ball, we're many steps ahead of where we were last year," Abbott said. "I felt like at the varsity level, we had more of our offense installed a lot faster this summer; we didn't have a lot of new things to put in, unlike last year. It's more about fine-tuning things.
"We don't have a lot of returning starters, but I think the guys we have have done a good job of taking what they learned last year and using it, and the new guys have picked up things a lot quicker."
Abbott has seen that in E-P's practice sessions, which has him encouraged that this year's results will show a marked improvement from last fall.
"I can tell, the guys are not worried about what to do first," he said. "It's about how to do it better. They're playing with more confidence than they were at this time last year."