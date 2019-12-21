You have free articles remaining.
Player of the Year: Perry Slater, sr., Rock Island:
Slater was a three-way standout as a receiver, free safety and special teams star. He piled up some amazing defensive marks with seven interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. On offense, he caught 24 passes for 378 yards and six touchdowns. And on special teams, he had two kick returns for TDs.
Killian Ahern, sr., Alleman, SE:
Finished with 15 receptions for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Also had three interceptions