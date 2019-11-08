ROCK ISLAND — Six games into the season, the Rock Island football team was finding it difficult to slow down any offense.
Defensive coordinator Fritz Dieudonne was never worried.
In his first year running the Rocks' defense, Dieudonne believed he had the right system and that his crew would put it all together before the season came to an end.
After six games, the Rocks were 3-3 (actually 4-2 when Rock Island gained a forfeit win a week later). They were allowing 289.7 yards rushing a game and 6.4 yards per carry.
Over the the last four games, all wins, Rock Island has surrendered just 619 yards rushing (135 yards per game less) for 4.0 yards per carry.
"I trusted Fritz and I knew we had great players on the defensive side of the ball," Rock Island coach Ben Hammer said. "The biggest thing is our kids have learned how to practice. They know where they are supposed to be. We are also healthy and confident."
They will have to be at their very best Saturday afternoon when the 8-2 Rocks host top-rated East St. Louis (10-0) at 1 p.m. at Almquist Field. The Flyers average nearly 500 yards per game.
Dieudonne never wavered on his system, one he first ran as a coach at Davenport West in 2007 and 2008.
"When I came to Ben, I told him we used it at West because we were too small but very quick," he said. "We had the speed and size to be really good in this defense. This defense uses less reading and more just playing. It takes away the guessing game.
"This is a high-risk, high-reward system and it's going to give up some big plays. I wasn't worried because I told the guys if they are playing fast and playing hard, I don't mind mistakes. They bought in at the Galesburg game. We gave up some yards, but we went to overtime and I told them all we have to do is keep the ball out of the end zone and we get a win and that is all that matters."
The Rocks have used that confidence to become a stout defense against the run. Over the last 10 quarters, Rock Island has allowed just 313 yards rushing.
"We just came together," defensive tackle Roman McCoy said. "We started playing harder and more aggressive. Once we started to slow down the run, we also started getting to the quarterback better on the rush."
Added linebacker Ravon Johnson Taylor, "We have made it more simple and with a lot more energy. We are playing for each other."
Hammer said moving outside linebacker Terrell Akers to the defensive line was a key. They also moved standout running back Davion Wilson into an OLB spot.
"We have a good rotation up front and Terrell has been given more room to move and be more aggressive," Hammer said.
"That makes it so much easier to defend the pass when our guys up front are getting after the quarterback," senior cornerback Kenyhon Yancey said. "Our linebackers and linemen are getting after the quarterbacks."
In essence, everything has been working together and that's what Dieudonne has been looking for.
Another part of his defense is taking the ball away from opponents. The Rocks have intercepted 14 passes and recovered 12 fumbles. They have a plus-13 turnover margin, a number any coach would be thrilled with.
"We have told our defensive backs, when the ball is in the air, it is our ball," Dieudonne said. "When someone is running with the ball, we punch, rip, crawl and do anything we can to get the ball loose. We changed our mentality this year. No longer do we stay back and let the opponent catch a pass, we don't let them catch it."
Yancey is one of the best around at that. He is almost always lined up against the opponent's best receiver.
"It feels great being the guy who lines up across from the opponent's best," Yancey said. "I don't like it when I give up a pass, but I have learned to let it go and make the next play. We just want to play high tempo and make plays."
In large part, the Rocks want to keep the opponent from getting comfortable.
"Yancey leads the defensive backs and they work so well," Dieudonne said.
On the other side, Darrell Woodson got a big test last week when Dunlap moved Casey Fitzgerald to Woodson numerous times.
Woodson gave up yards, but he also made two huge plays against Fitzgerald.
He is not at all scared about East St. Louis this weekend.
"We learn from our mistakes," Woodson said. "I almost always line up against someone taller than me, but I have my ways to make plays. I'm not scared of anybody, including East St. Louis."
That's the outlook Dieudonne is looking for Saturday. He wants his team to play its way.
"What's nice is we don't have to come up with some gimmick defense, we will play what we play," he said. "We noticed teams have played scared against (ESL) and have their corners 10 yards off the ball. We will play press coverage because that is what we do."
Added Johnson Taylor, "Our belief this week is they have to come to the 'Town' and play us."
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-001
Rock Island's Davion Wilson straight arms Dunlap's Gabe Calhoun and gets hit by Ethan Barlow, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-002
Rock Island's Donovan Rogers rumbles toward the goal line after picking up a blocked punt against Dunlap on Saturday in Dunlap, Ill. Rogers scored on the play and the Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance to the second round of the 6A playoffs.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-003
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton flips as he dives for the end zone against Rock Island during Saturday's Class 6A first-round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Chatterton fumbled the ball but it was still ruled a touchdown. The Rocks won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-004
Rock Island's M.J. Stern gets called for an inadvertent face mask as he hits Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-005
Rock Island's Davion Wilson rushed for 143 yards last Saturday in the team's 28-18 playoff win over Dunlap. It was the Rocks' first playoff win since 2016.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-006
Rocky's Davion Wilson runs up the middle against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-007
Rock Island's Perry Slater recovers the fumblel against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-008
Rock Island's Perry Slater starts to celebrate his 62 yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-009
Rock Island's Perry Slater gets hit by Dunlap's Casey Erickson, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-010
Rock Island's Perry Slater makes the interception as he falls to the ground against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-011
Rock Island's Perry Slater slaps hands with Marieon Anderson after scoring on a 62-yard pass play against Dunlap on Saturday during a Class 6A first round playoff game in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-012
Rock Island's Jaiden VanCoillie almost sacks Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton in the backfield, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-013
Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton gets sacked by Rocky's Victor Guzman, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-014
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson blocks and extra point attempt by Dunlap after they scored, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-015
Rock Island's Davion Wilson hits Dunlap quarterback Jackson Chatterton, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-016
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson is congratulated by teammate Perry Slater after making an interception against Dunlap, Saturday, November 2, 2019, during class 6A first round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois. Rocky won the game 28-18 to advance.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-017
Rock Island's Kenyhon Yancey knocks the ball out of the hands of Dunlap receiver Gabe Calhoun during last Saturday's Class 6A first-round playoff game in Dunlap.
Quad-City Times file photo
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-018
Rock Island's Perry Slater intercepts a pass over Dunlap's Casey Erickson Saturday during Class 6A first-round playoff action in Dunlap, Illinois.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
110219-mda-spt-rocky-dunlap-019
Rock Island players celebrate last week's 28-18 opening-round Class 6A playoff victory over Dunlap. They are hoping for another celebration today after playing top-ranked East St. Louis at Almquist Field.
File photo
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island vs Alleman football, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island's Ravon Johnson Taylor, left, and Roman McCoy take down Alleman's Nate Sheets in a game earlier this season. The Rocks defense has been at its best over the last four weeks.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Alleman's Nate Sheets is pulled down from behind by a Rock Island defender during the first half last Friday. Alleman and Rock Island open the playoffs on the road Saturday afternoon.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson breaks up a pass play near the end zone for Alleman's Killian Ahern during the first half Friday.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island's Davion Wilson is tackled by Alleman's Jake Mattecheck and Jake Patting (33) during the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Lindberg Stadium. Both the Rock and Pioneers will open the playoff on the road.
GARY KRAMBECK, gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Alleman football
Rock Island's Devin Swift is given chase by Alleman's Rudy Glancey (72) and CJ Terronez during the first half last Friday.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island's Darrell Woodson used his speed to get in position to block a 33-yard field goal attempt by Geneseo's Logan Hansen on the final play of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference clash at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo. The block secured Rock Island's 14-13 victory.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Geneseo quarterback Jacob McConnell just gets a pass away before Rock Island's Terrell Akers gets to him during last Friday's game.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island vs Geneseo football, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island's Davion Wilson is tackled by Geneseo's Kaden Davison (22) and Peter Moser during the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island's Victor Guzman is sandwiched between Geneseo's Bruce Moore (34) and Jonathan Maxwell during the first half of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island's Victor Guzman has the ball pop out of his hands as he is tackled by Geneseo's Jonathan Maxwell during the first half, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Rock Island's Marriyon Rogers shakes off Geneseo's Nathan Beneke during first-half action of last Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Geneseo's Kyle Hofer (with ball) finds an opening against the Rock Island defense during first-half action of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Rock Island vs Geneseo football.
Geneseo's Mason Jones heads to the sideline as he is chased by Rock Island's Victor Guzman (3) and Terrell Akers (12) during first-half action of Friday's Western Big 6 Conference game at Bob Reade Field in Geneseo.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-001a.jpg
Rock Island's MJ Stern (13) looks to pass against United Township during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-002a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) gets past United Township's Telvin Chatman (5) during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-003a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) gets high fives after scoring a touchdown against United Township during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-005a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) laughs on the sidelines during their game against United Township Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-006a.jpg
Rock Island's Jaylen Brozovich (9) runs the ball against United Township's Damahz Slater (10) during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-007a.jpg
United Township's Telvin Chatman (5) runs the ball against Rock Island during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-037a.jpg
Rock Island cheerleaders preform before the Rocks play United Township Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-038a.jpg
Rock Island cheerleaders preform before the Rocks play United Township Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-039a.jpg
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan (1) hands the ball off to United Township's Cayne Smith (34) during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-041a.jpg
United Township's Cayne Smith (34) runs the ball against Rock Island's Jayden Upton (44) during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-042a.jpg
United Township's Cayne Smith (34) runs the ball against Rock Island during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-043a.jpg
United Township's Daslah Geadeyan (1) runs the ball against Rock Island during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-044a.jpg
United Township's Cayne Smith (34) is stopped by Rock Island defenders during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-046a.jpg
United Township's players celebrate a touchdown against Rock Island during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-047a.jpg
Rock Island's head coach Ben Hammer talks to players during their game against United Township Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-048a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-050a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-051a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-052a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-053a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-054a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-055a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-056a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-057a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-058a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-059a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-060a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-061a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-062a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-063a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by United Township defenders during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-064a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by United Township defenders during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-065a.jpg
Rock Island's Davion Wilson (21) is tackled by United Township defenders during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-066a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-067a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) passes against United Township during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-068a.jpg
Rock Island's Elijah Reese (15) passes against United Township during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-070a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-071a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092019-mda-spt-ut-rocky-fb-072a.jpg
Rock Island defeats United Township, 42-20, during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
