SHERRARD — Riverdale football coach Guy Dierikx knew exactly who to credit for Friday's 21-14 Three Rivers Conference cross-over victory over the hosting Sherrard Tigers.
“The defensive unit did a great job,” Dierikx said. “We gave up a few yards here and there, but we only bent and didn’t break. We finished out well.”
The Rams held Sherrard to just eight offensive points and reeled in three red-zone interceptions. Carson Ebenroth returned one interception 60 yards to put the Rams in good field position. Jason Smith sealed the game with an interception with less than a minute left in regulation.
The defensive backs did well hauling in the interceptions, but Dierikx credited linebacker Bryan Caves with key defensive play.
“He just shuts down one side of the field really well,” Dierikx said. “The work he does gets everyone fired up.”
Sherrard (1-5) scored early in the first quarter on the defensive end with a 35-yard interception from Bryce Davis. The two-point conversion was no good, leaving the Tigers up 6-0 with 10:58 left in the quarter.
Riverdale (3-3) answered on the next drive as David Arney caught a pass from Bryce Ditto for a 53-yard touchdown at the 6:19 mark. The Easton Day kick was good and the Rams led 7-6.
Arney said his first score of the night helped amp up the rest of the squad on offense.
“We were trying to come back onto the field from a pick-six,” Arney said. “I feel like the touchdown in that moment really hyped us up and boosted morale for the rest of the game.”
Arney found the end zone again in the second quarter, capping off a long march with an 8-yard touchdown run to put Riverdale up 14-6 with 2:36 left in the half.
Arney had 17 carries for 90 yards on the ground and caught five passes for 80 yards. The workhorse role is something that Arney is comfortable in.
“That’s been my job pretty much all of my high school career,” Arney said. “I want to lead the team any way that I can and winning football is all about everyone doing their jobs.”
The Tigers found themselves without two key two-way starters, as senior D’Angelo Moody was in concussion protocol and fellow senior Caleb McWhorter left school sick on Friday, according to Sherrard coach Scott Monson. McWhorter was in the hospital on Tuesday morning, but wasn’t admitted. McWhorter is waiting on blood work to come back for a diagnosis, but the senior was willing to play. He told coach Monson that he felt good to go, but was held out the entire first half.
“He said he thought he could play before the game, but we wanted to see how he felt later on,” Monson said. “He persevered to do some long snaps in the second half and even played some defense later on.”