Since the opening night of the season when he accumulated 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Harrison Bey-Buie has been the cornerstone for the Bettendorf football team's offense.
But in the past four weeks as teams make a concerted effort to bottle up Bey-Buie, the Bulldogs have had others join him at the forefront.
The Bulldogs have collected four straight wins, averaged 48 points per game and registered more than 460 yards of offense per contest since their district loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in mid-October.
"Our quarterback is really playing at a high level," Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said of senior Joe Byrne. "A lot of that is getting comfortable with our offense because we ask a lot out of him with different reads.
"He's been playing lights-out."
Bettendorf (9-2) will need another special performance from Byrne, Bey-Buie and company Friday afternoon in the UNI-Dome against top-ranked West Des Moines Valley (11-0) in a Class 4A state semifinal.
The Tigers have held the state's top ranking since their 29-22 victory over six-time defending champion Dowling Catholic in Week 2.
Valley has generated 27 takeaways and yields only 9.9 points per game. It hasn't given up more than two scores in a game since the Dowling contest.
"They're aggressive and fast," Byrne said. "They really fly around the ball, gang tackle and hit pretty dang hard. We're going to have to do a good job of holding the ball tight, securing it and hopefully take advantage of some of that recklessness and aggressiveness.
"Not every drive has to end in points, but we've got to move the ball on every drive to put our defense in a good position."
Offensive lineman Jack Hester said Valley's physicality is the first thing that shows up on film.
"We just want to see how physical we are," Hester said. "That's something we pride ourselves on and so do they. Whoever is the most physical team will win the game."
Bettendorf's regular season was defined by close defeats to Cedar Falls and Kennedy.
In the past four weeks, the Bulldogs have tallied 61, 55, 42 and 24 points, respectively. They have been over 430 yards of offense each of the past three games.
"Our (confidence) is absolutely miles different than a month ago," Byrne said. "We really hadn't beaten anyone during the regular season. We hadn't closed the door.
"The confidence is really high because we were able to finish a couple games we weren't able to early in the year."
The road victory over Cedar Falls enhanced that last week. Bey-Buie rushed for 190 yards, Byrne had more than 200 yards of offense and the defense came up with three turnovers.
"We're really confident going into this game, but we know we have a big challenge in front of us," Hester said. "They're No. 1 in the state for a reason."
Valley, in the semifinals for the first time in four years, thumped Indianola in the first round of the playoffs 42-7 and broke free from Waukee in the second half last week, 26-10.
Senior tailback Creighton Mitchell has rushed for 1,256 yards and averages 10.4 yards per carry. His backup, Jayden Williams, collects almost 8 yards a rush on 110 carries.
"It seems like every year Valley churns out a great tailback," Wiley said. "I've got a ton of respect for that program. They are one of those two or three teams every year you know are going to be at the top.
"It is going to be a real challenge for us."
Bettendorf, which has spent all week practicing at the TBK Bank Sports Complex because of weather, lost to Valley in the 2011 state championship game. Since that point, the Bulldogs are 0-5 in semifinal games.
They have another opportunity to snap that skid.
"The groups that have been here before have worked extremely hard," Hester said. "This group has been working out all winter going that extra inch over the line, doing that extra step, that extra rep, extra gasser.
"We're going to try our best to get the job done."