Too little offense and too much Payton Hutchings to Asa Cooper doomed Kewanee in a 25-0 Class 4A second round playoff loss to Coal City.

The loss ends Kewanee's season, which included a 50-0 first-round win against Chicago Agricultural Science, at 7-4.

Two touchdowns within 2 1/2 minutes in the first quarter had the Boilermakers trying to play catch-up the rest of the game. Both came from the Hutchings-to-Cooper connection.

First the pair hooked up for the game's first score from 12 yards out to stake Coal City to a 7-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first.

Then, before the first quarter clock expired, the pair connected from 56 yards to make it 14-0.

Daniel Jezik hit a field goal for Coal City to make it 17-0 at halftime and then ran in the game's final score, a 4-yard touchdown, in the third quarter.

The Coalers (11-0) advance to face Wheaton St. Francis in the quarterfinals.

