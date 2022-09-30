Zoom: Moline leaves East Moline United Township in its wake 47-14

Moline offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling East Moline United Township during this 47-14 victory during this Illinois football game.

Moline opened with a 6-0 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The Maroons' offense breathed fire in front for a 35-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

East Moline United Township stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 41-14.

The Maroons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.