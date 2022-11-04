 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Yorkville outlasts Moline in multi-OT classic 34-31

  • 0

Highlights wouldn't do justice to Yorkville's thrilling, extra time win over Moline 34-31 in Illinois high school football action on November 4.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Maroons took a 14-7 lead over the Foxes heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Foxes and the Maroons locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Moline outpointed Yorkville 7-0 in the first overtime period, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the second overtime period with a 28-21 lead over the Maroons.

Yorkville broke in front at the beginning of the third overtime period with a 31-28 lead over Moline.

People are also reading…

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 34-31 lead over the Maroons.

Recently on October 21, Moline squared off with Geneseo in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News