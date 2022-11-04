Yorkville outlasts Moline in multi-OT classic 34-31

Highlights wouldn't do justice to Yorkville's thrilling, extra time win over Moline 34-31 in Illinois high school football action on November 4.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Maroons took a 14-7 lead over the Foxes heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Foxes and the Maroons locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Moline outpointed Yorkville 7-0 in the first overtime period, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the second overtime period with a 28-21 lead over the Maroons.

Yorkville broke in front at the beginning of the third overtime period with a 31-28 lead over Moline.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 34-31 lead over the Maroons.

