Wyoming Midland handled Calamus-Wheatland 54-26 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland squared off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School.

Recently on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with North English Valleys in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.