Wyoming Midland explodes on Calamus-Wheatland 48-6
Wyoming Midland earned a convincing 48-6 win over Calamus-Wheatland in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Defense dominated scoreless second and final quarters, helping the Eagles finish off the Warriors.

The Eagles' dominance showed as they carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

