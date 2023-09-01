Woodhull Ridgewood dismissed Biggsville West Central by a 46-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Woodhull Ridgewood opened with a 24-8 advantage over Biggsville West Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 36-8 halftime margin at the Heat's expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

