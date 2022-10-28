Woodhull Al/Cam dims lights on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 58-24

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Woodhull Al/Cam put away Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 58-24 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on October 28 in Illinois football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.