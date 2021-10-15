 Skip to main content
Winning recipe: West Branch broils Wilton 28-12
West Branch put together a victorious gameplan to stop Wilton 28-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Bears opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

West Branch's offense jumped to a 14-6 lead over Wilton at the intermission.

The Bears' upper hand showed as they carried a 21-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

