Wilton soars over Riverside Highland 39-14
Wilton didn't tinker around with Riverside Highland. A 39-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Beavers' offense darted to a 25-14 lead over the Huskies at halftime.

Wilton opened with a 13-7 advantage over Riverside Highland through the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Wilton squared up on Tipton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

